Sports

Tomahawks sweep Sunday meet at UNH

Friday, December 23, 2016





Indoor track

Merrimack sweeps

at UNH

The Merrimack girls won the afternoon session at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday with 67 points, followed by Bishop Guertin (45), Salem (45), ConVal (38), Dover (22), Pelham (22), Portsmouth Christian (16) and Bow (14).

The Tomahawk boys wouldn't be outdone, placing first with 86 points, ahead of Pelham (51), Dover (50), ConVal (21), Portsmouth Christian (19), Bow (18), Salem (17), Bishop Guertin (16) and Somersworth (5).

Merrimack's Siaoli Wright was first in the 300 dash at 43.84 seconds, and was second by less than a one-hundredth of a second in the 55 dash (7.74). The standout senior was also second in the long jump (14-8 ¾).

Merrimack's Bailey Carrillo (3:14.14) edged Bishop Guertin's Julie Nigro (3:15.74) for first place in the 1,000. Grace Corbett (11:27.24), Rachel House (11:29.14) and Sophie Kim (11:57.44) swept the top three spots in the 3,000.

The Tomhawks' quartet of Grace Corbett, Meghan Glisson, Carrillo and Wright were first in the 4x400 relay (4:37.44), just ahead of BG's Kate Bradford, Dakota Bilodeau, Lauren Messer and Nigro (4:37.74).

On the boys side, Merrimack's Jacob Marden won the 300 (40.34), 55 hurdles (8.14) and long jump (20-0), while other Tomahawk winners included Devin Crowley (600, 1:34.54), Ben Sweesy (1,500, 4:38.44) and Jason Theriault (shot put, 44-0 ½).

Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 70, Coe-Brown 49

The Cavaliers earned their first victory of the season after routing Coe-Brown Northwood at home on Dec. 16.

Nick Fothergill led the way for Hollis Brookline, scoring a game-high 21 points. Matt Simco also had a standout game for the Cavs, scoring 18. Matt Dowling added 17 points in the win.

Girls Basketball

Merrimack 53, Nashua North 35

The Tomahawks took a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back, routing the Titans on Dec. 16. Merrimack limited North to two points in the first frame, and they held an 18-point advantage heading into the half.

Julie Jacoby led Merrimack with 12 points. Sabrina Johnson chipped in another 10 for the Tomahawks, who improve to 2-0.

Alana Choate scored a team-high 11 points for the Titans, who fall to 1-2.

Pinkerton 45, Merrimack 43

Pinkerton's Amanda Lemire hit a fallaway shot with two seconds left to give the Astros (3-0) the win on Tuesday. Merrimack (2-1), down by six in the fourth, tied it with 13 seconds left on two Sabrina Johnson free throws. Sara Wozniak led the 'Hawks with 19 points, going 11 for 13 from the foul line.

Pelham 62, Hollis Brookline 44

Cassandra Stapelfeld scored her 1,000th career point on Dec. 16, but her historic performance wasn't enough to lead the Cavaliers past Pelham.

Stapelfeld ultimately scored 21 points in the loss, while teammate Joanna Balsamo added another 11.

The two teams were actually tied heading into halftime, but Pelham used a big third quarter to pull away.

Hollis Brookline 68, Goffstown 48

The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 on Tuesday as Cassandra Stapelfeld led the way with 25 points, followed by Kenzie Day with 14. Elizabeth Atkinson added 13 points and 16 rebounds as HB was in control most of the way.

Boys Hockey

ConVal 4, HB/Derryfield 3, OT

The Warriors are still seeking their first win dating back to two seasons ago as ConVal ruined their season opener four minutes into the sudden-death session on Dec. 15.

HB/D's Nick Dapolito had two goals in his high school debut while Connor Glosner had the other goal. Patrick MacDonald had 22 saves in the Warriors' net.

Wrestling

Hollis Brookline 48, ConVal 15

The Cavs improved to 3-0 on Dec. 14 with pins by Cameron Dreyer (120), Scott Anneser (132), Zach Brickner (152), Cam LaPierre (160), Sam St. Pierre (170), Owen MacMillan (195), and Clement Sherwood (285).

Alpine Ski

Guertin boys take 2nd on slopes

The Cardinals (375) finished second behind first place Derryfield (378) in Giant Slalom competition.

Souhegan (354) was third and Hollis Brookline fourth (341) in a nine team meet. Milford was eighth and Wilton-Lyndeborough ninth.

HB's Luke Martin was second while Nick Hughes led BG with a fourth place finish.

Andrew Taylor of Souhegan placed sixth while Grant Bonczar of Milford was 26th.

HB girls take 1st, Souhegan 2nd

The Cavaliers, led by Stephanie Menard's second place finish, got the most team points (380.5).

Souhegan (362.5) finished in second place at the seven-team meet.

Bishop Guertin was sixth. Other top local finishers included Olivia Bennett of Souhegan, who was third.

Brenna Tomaino was Guertin's top skier, finishing 28th.