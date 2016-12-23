Sports

Boy Scouts offer Christmas tree pickup

Friday, December 23, 2016





Hollis Boy Scout Troop 12 is offering a Christmas tree pick-up service for Hollis residents. Trees will be picked up every Saturday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 14. All proceeds from this service benefit our big trip to Wyoming in August 2017. Suggested donation is at least $10 per tree.

To schedule a tree pick-up, please send us an email at hollistroop12@gmail.com or call 566-2158. Please include your address, phone number and preferred pick-up day when contacting us. Please schedule your pick up in advance so we may plan accordingly.

Thank you for supporting Troop 12 in this amazing opportunity to trek the Wyoming frontier!

- Submitted by Hollis Boy Scout Troop 12