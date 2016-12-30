Sports

HB boys start slow, rout Grizzlies

Friday, December 30, 2016





Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 57, Goffstown 35

The Cavaliers weren't going to let a nine-point deficit in the first quarter prevent them from starting the season 2-0. Fortunately for HB, the squad managed to outscore Goffstown 53-21 the rest of the way, leading to a convincing victory on Friday.

Nick Fothergill led the way for Hollis Brookline, scoring 21 points. Steve Giaconia added 11 points, while Matt Simco snagged 20 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Merrimack 54, Spaulding 16

The Tomahawks were clicking on all cylinders as they routed Spaulding by nearly 40 points.

Jolie Jacoby led the way offensively for Merrimack (3-1), scoring a game-high 15 points. Teammate Emily Johnson chipped in eight points.

Merrimack's defensive pressure played a big part in the lopsided win, with Riley Crampton leading the effort on that side of the ball.

Boys Hockey

Windham 3, Merrimack 1

Remy Tupper had the 'Hawks (0-1) lone goal, assisted by Owen O'Brien and John Tiano. Greg Amato had 26 saves in goal for visiting Merrimack on Dec. 21.

John Stark/Hopkinton 4,

Hollis Brookline/Derryfield 1

Despite the first goal of Cam Bishop's high school career and 51 saves by Patrick MacDonald, the Hollis Brookline/Derryfield co-op team couldn't secure their first win of the season as they fell in a tough one to John Stark/Hopkinton on the road. It was scoreless after the first and just 2-1 going to the third period.