Sports

Jags win nationals

Friday, December 30, 2016

The Bedford Jaguars (Division 10 Large Red) cheer squad took the mats Dec. 11 at the 2016 American Youth Cheer National Championship Competition in Lakeland, Fla.This team of great heart and perseverance were rewarded for their efforts with a National Championship title.

This remarkable group of athletes proudly represented Bedford to the best of their abilities exhibiting outstanding sportsmanship and goodwill to all at this amazing event.

Head coach Kara Tynan, expressed how proud she was of the children's hard work and dedication and also expressed a sincere appreciation to the families for the sacrifices they made throughout the season. Lastly, she expressed sincere congratulations on a job well done to all of the NH teams that participated.

For more information on the Bedford Jaguars please visit their website at www.bedfordjaguars.org or like us on Facebook.