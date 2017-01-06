Sports

Bedford girls recreation teams play well in games

Friday, January 6, 2017





3-4 grade girls

BAC 14, Seaboard 12

BAC wins their third game in the final minute defeating Seaboard 14-12. Another great offensive efforts by Amaya Scott and Mel McCarthy. A big defensive play by Marin Slosberg proved to secure the win. BAC played well defensively hold them to just 4 pts in the second half. With minutes to go in the game a great defensive play by Aubrey Beyer, maddy cole drove the ball from the top of the key to tie the game with 1:30 seconds to go. Unfortunately consign scored the game winner with a minute to go and we could not recover. It was a great back and forth game.

Dental Arts 12,

Wicked Good Butchah 6

Dental Arts of Bedford picked up their third straight victory this season against Wicked Good Butchah, 12-6. WGB put together some nice stops defensively throughout the game, but Dental Arts' kept WGB out of the paint and made it difficult to score from start to finish. Rose Cariello led Dental Arts with ten points while Sarah Ray added a bucket. Peyton Sarsfield also was a major contributor on both ends of the floor, grabbing six steals and five rebounds.

Camp Systems 14,

NH Eye Associates 9

Camp Systems beat NH Eye Associates 14-9 in a very well played game by both teams. Excellent defensive effort by Camp Systems Abigail Alden and swift ball handling by Jocelyn Porter.

5-6 grade girls

Mega-X 18,

Cohen Investment Advisors 4

A fast paced game was in played which saw both teams moving the ball around the court aggressively. Despite some great defensive effort in the second half by Emily Lyon and Susan Munley(both also scoring two points), Cohen Investment Advisors wasn't able to overcome a powering offensive push by Mega-X. Anna Ten had multiple rebounds and led the team in points, with Lena Raduazo dishing up a plethora of assists as well as multiple points.

BFOR 28,Bedford Athletic Club 6

With BAC being short a full squad due to the winter deluge, a four on four game was played in which BFOR continued its undefeated streak. BFOR saw dominating scoring by Ella Dakos with twelve points and Kaylie Tennant was relentless at the baseline coming up with multiple rebounds. Also noteworthy on defense was Anna Putney. BAC gave it their all, with all four girls hustling the entire game given no substitutions were avalaible. Gianna Shaheen tried to make an offensive push with multiple scoring chances and Bri Cotnoir played tenacious defense for BAC.

7-8 grade girls

Nail Indulgence 24,

Bedford Athletic Club 21

Molly Crowder played an outstanding defensive game and forced many turnovers to contribute to Nail Indulgence's win. Lia Berman scored her first basket and grabbed 4 offensive rebounds.For team BAC, the game would not have been close without the efforts and tenacious defense from guards Samantha Johnson and Kristy Elliot.

Small Green Computer 29,

Bedford Friends of Recreation 26

In a back and forth contest that was not decided until the final seconds, SGC held off BFOR. Anna Caldwell led SGC with 11 points and Delaney Goterch chipped in 7 while Izzy Spain netted 6. Bryn Schneider had several key rebounds down the stretch to help seal the victory.

For Team BFOR, Lauren Gibson had a standout game with 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Meghan Farnum added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Emily Stauber had 2 points, 2 rebounds, and a great steal.