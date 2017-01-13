Sports

‘Perfect storm’; Bedford rallies late in 4th to hand 49-48 loss to South

Friday, January 13, 2017

By ANDREW SYLVIA

Correspondent

NASHUA - Trailing by eight with less than two minutes left on the clock, Bedford put together the perfect storm.

The Bulldogs rallied late and sealed a 49-48 victory at Nashua South on Jan. 6, a score that demonstrated just how close the contest was for large portions of the night.

South's Kevin Genao was hot early in the contest, scoring a pair of early 3s on the way to grabbing 14 points in the first half. However, his efforts weren't enough to put the Bulldogs away, giving South only a five-point lead at the half.

There were 16 lead changes in the game by the end of the third quarter, but another pair of South 3-pointers, this time from Alex Amigo and Richie Mercado, spearheaded a 9-2 South run that concluded with the Panthers eating up almost three minutes in possession.

With just under two minutes left, the Panthers led by eight and it looked like the lead would finally be safe and South head coach Nate Mazerolle was pleased with his team's performance. But after that point? Well, he described it as "the perfect storm of everything you don't want to do."

"Fouling when you're winning, taking 3s when you're up by eight with how much time left, (allowing) offensive rebounds on a free throw, air passes against pressure, those are the things (you don't want to do)," he said. "I say we're not young, we're inexperienced, but (even) our experienced guys (were) making those mistakes."

The Bulldogs retook the lead once again with 16.4 seconds left, and that lack of a foul at the end as the Panthers looked for one last shot would make it the final lead change.

Mazerolle wasn't certain if there was a foul, but it wouldn't have mattered if not for the "perfect storm."

Likewise, Bedford head coach Mark Elmendorf was more focused on praise for the composure his side showed in the final few minutes than whether it was or wasn't a foul.

And although his squad couldn't hold the Panthers to 13 points like it did against Merrimack on Tuesday, he was proud of his squad's defensive effort, especially regarding the emphasis on multiple defenders focusing on Genao in the second half.

"He's good, he's clearly their go-to guy. We practiced all week to shut him down," he said. "I think we did a pretty good job on him."

Genao led all scorers with 19 points, Max Osgood also contributed nine points and six rebounds for South. Nolan Anderson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by 11 for Liam Greene.