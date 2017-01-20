Sports

Bedford basketball recreation summaries

Friday, January 20, 2017





5/6 Grade

Cohen Investments 12,

Bedford Mens Club 6

Cohen Investments won a close game 12-6 over Bedford Men's Club. Elif. Cakir., Sofia Watts and Skylar Cohen led the offense for Cohen. The defense was led by Ryan Leshner, Savanah Davis, Emily Lyon and Emma Watts.

Bedford Friends of Rec 24,

Bedford Natural Medicine 16

Bedford Friends of Recreation defeated Bedford Natural Medicine, 24-16. Julia Gordon and Ava Young each scored six to fuel the Bedford Natural Medicine comeback and Reegan Murphy added four and Maggie Foxx scored two.

7/8 Grade

Bedford Athletic Club 22,

Bedford Friends of Recreation 21

BAC enjoyed its first win, led on the

offense by Christina and Juliana Braga.

BFOR put up a great defensive effort, losing by just one point. Brooke Letzelter had an outstanding game with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Lauren Gibson added an impressive eight points and one block, and Claire Kraemer had an exciting two points and two steals.

Small Green Computer 26,

Nail Indulgence 16

SGC's team effort took down previously unbeaten NI. Izzy Spain was a force both offensively and defensively and led SGC with nine points and four blocked shots. Erin McCarthy netted eight, while Delaney Goterch and Anna Caldwell forced numerous turnovers. NI's Lilly Grande played exceptionally tight defense and was a playmaker on multiple occasions. Richa Thapa was top scorer and took advantage of holes on the defense to put up points for the team.