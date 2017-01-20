|
Bedford basketball recreation summaries
Friday, January 20, 2017
5/6 Grade
Cohen Investments 12,
Bedford Mens Club 6
Cohen Investments won a close game 12-6 over Bedford Men's Club. Elif. Cakir., Sofia Watts and Skylar Cohen led the offense for Cohen. The defense was led by Ryan Leshner, Savanah Davis, Emily Lyon and Emma Watts.
Bedford Friends of Rec 24,
Bedford Natural Medicine 16
Bedford Friends of Recreation defeated Bedford Natural Medicine, 24-16. Julia Gordon and Ava Young each scored six to fuel the Bedford Natural Medicine comeback and Reegan Murphy added four and Maggie Foxx scored two.
7/8 Grade
Bedford Athletic Club 22,
Bedford Friends of Recreation 21
BAC enjoyed its first win, led on the
offense by Christina and Juliana Braga.
BFOR put up a great defensive effort, losing by just one point. Brooke Letzelter had an outstanding game with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Lauren Gibson added an impressive eight points and one block, and Claire Kraemer had an exciting two points and two steals.
Small Green Computer 26,
Nail Indulgence 16
SGC's team effort took down previously unbeaten NI. Izzy Spain was a force both offensively and defensively and led SGC with nine points and four blocked shots. Erin McCarthy netted eight, while Delaney Goterch and Anna Caldwell forced numerous turnovers. NI's Lilly Grande played exceptionally tight defense and was a playmaker on multiple occasions. Richa Thapa was top scorer and took advantage of holes on the defense to put up points for the team.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business