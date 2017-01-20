Sports

Jags D-14 2nd at nationals

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Bedford Jaguar Division 14 Cheer team had a fantastic performance on the mat at the AYC Nationals on Dec. 10. The squad, competing against 12 other teams from across the country in their division.

They gave a flawless performance that wowed the crowd and made their coaches proud. The team ended up National runner-up and only missed first place by one tenth of a point! This is team holds the title of the NH State and New England Regional AYC Champions. They have had an amazing journey in 2016.

This team is coached by Taryn Watson, Cheri Arel, Darlene Boyd, Heather Gagne and Tina Fraitzl. The team consists of the following athletes: Garyn Hobbs, Kaitlyn Belz, Lillian Huffman, Kerstie Blanchette, Jordan Howe, Morgan Trento, Madison Cassamassino, Emma Watson, Stella Sudderth, Ashley Christerson, Bryn Schneider, Abbie DeGennaro, Sydney Gagne, Brooke Burke, Ellie Tynan, Nevaeh Cottle, Logan Censabella, Brooke Battistelli, Elizabeth Chopra, Brianna Quigley, Taylor Oster, Kylie Woloski, Taylor Fraitzl, Jeniah Gilbert, Emma Hauser, Sam Avampato, Kaitlyn Boyd, Jaiden Sotack and Kaylee Moran.