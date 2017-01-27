Sports

Bedford Girls basketball recreation summaries

Friday, January 27, 2017





7/8 Grade

Small Green Computer 24,

Bedford Friends of Recreation 22

Trailing by 8 late in the 2nd half, Faith Laliberte scored 6 straight pts to bring SGC within 2. Izzy Spain tied it up and finished with 10 points. Roisi Russell and Delaney Goterch led a swarming full court press. Anna Caldwell knocked down a 10 footer with 55 seconds left in OT to give SGC its first lead of the game and the defense held on to preserve the win. Team BFOR played an excellent defensive game, losing by just 2 points in overtime. Tam Nguyen had an amazing 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 1 steal. Erica Veiga had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Bedford Athletic Club 27,

Nail Indulgence 24

BAC notched its second win and was led by Christina and Juliana Braga who scored 9 and 8 points respectively. For NI, Isabella Sciuto lead the offensive effort with 10 points. She was aggressive and her relentless rebounding opened many offensive opportunities. Lindsay Mello followed with 6 points, gave a big rebounding effort, and stepped out of her comfort zone to play guard.

5/6 Grade

Mega-X 20, BFOR 12

Mega-X continued their dominance on the Riddle Brook parquet as they handed BFOR their second loss of the season in what will be remembered as the Battle for Bedford. Gabriella Elchalfoun led Mega-X in scoring with multiple bombs from the field. Anna Tenn was dishing out assists like pizzas as she helped the team to victory. While BFOR threw up a plethora of shots, they struggled with getting the ball to drop in the net as Kayla Gibson moved the ball well and scored late in the game to keep the hope alive.

Cohen Investment Advisors 16,

Bedford Natural Medicine 11

Cohen Investment Advisors defeated Bedford Natural Medicine 16-11. Bedford Natural Medicine was led by Ava Young's 5 points and brutal defense from Maggie Foxx, Shruthi Sriram and Kaitlyn Wallace. Cohen offense was led by Skylar Cohen, Sofia Watts, Susan Munley and Elif Cakir. A strong second half defense was key to victory which was led by Savannah Davis, Emma Watts and Mia Tynan.

Bedford Athletic Club 31,

Bedford Men's Club 4

Continuing their late season resurgence, BAC was an offensive powerhouse scoring 31 points against an injury plagued Bedford Men's Club. Despite unwavering defense from Skylar Tobin who had to leave the game due to injuring herself being so dogged in the back court and a bomb of a 3 pointer from Victoria Mannela, Bedford Men's couldn't overcome the wave of buckets being put up by Evie Rubin and Gianna Shaheen. Maddie Lacroix was a half time addition after nailing a stellar performance in the musical Annie and defensively shut down any effort by her opponents.

Bedford Natural Medicine 25,

Bedford Men's Club 8

Bedford Natural took their aggressions from their first loss of the day and turned it into baskets as they put up 25 points against a defensively strong Bedford Men's Club. Grace O'Dell and Julia Gordon both had 6 points as ball movement was the call of the afternoon. While Bedford Men's Club tried to overcome their shorthandedness, the efforts of Ashley Medeiros and Emmy Nadeau moving the ball like Magic Johnson were not enough.