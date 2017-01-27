Sports

Executive Swim performs well at New England Sr. Championships

Friday, January 27, 2017





The Executive Swim recently took part in the New England Swimming Senior Championships over the weekend of Dec. 15-18. The meet, the highest held in New England, took place at Worcester Poly Technical Institute and was attended by over 50 swim clubs, including New York.

The team finished in the top 10, with the boys scoring in sixth place overall.

Lindsey Wagner, 16, had two top-three finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.33) and the 100 backstroke (55.10). Wagner had competed at the Junior National Championships the weekend prior in Columbus, Ohio, in which she had qualified in four events.

Andrew Allen, 17, swam in three championship finals, along with swimming six of seven personal bests. His 50 freestyle (21.00), 100 butterfly (50.68), 100 freestyle (46.74), 100 breaststroke (59.43) and 100 backstroke (51.89) were his top swims.

Trent Levasseur, 16, had top finishes in the 100 and 200 butterfly events (51.49, 1:53.73), as well as the 200 individual medley (1:56.86).

Kasey Gamache, 18, was a finalist in the 100 butterfly (58.27), 100 breaststroke (1:07.10), 200 butterfly (2:08.08), and 400 individual medley (4:38.94), as was Nina Levine (18) in the 200 butterfly (2:08.71) and 400 individual medley (4:36.93).

Mark Zoda, of Nashua, swam six personal bests including the 50 freestyle (21.46), 100 freestyle (47.57), and 200 freestyle (1:45.28).

Jack Januario, 14, of Amherst, scored points in the 1,000 freestyle (9:49.89), 1,650 freestyle (17:03.46), as well as a personal best in the 500 freestyle (4:48.75).

Also scoring points was Bella Geskos, 15, of Amherst in the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.57).

Also swimming in finals was Emma Schulman, 100 freestyle (52.95) and 500 freestyle (5:06.28).

Swimming personal-best times were Aidan Daudier of Milford (200 individual medley, 1:59.77 and 100 backstroke 55.47), and Colin Allen (100 backstroke 54.52, 50 freestyle 22.45, and 200 backstroke 1:59.21).

Also competing for the Executive were: Emma Wagner (six qualified events), Abby Carroll, (1,650 freestyle, 18:04.07), Kyra Chen of Amherst (100 freestyle 54.23, 200 freestyle 1:56.77), Connor Donoghue of Amherst, Mary Rego of Amherst, Maya Ruvido of Hollis, Maksim Shklyar, Alexander Tjie, Will Zimmerman (200 butterfly 2:07.56), and Tess White of Mont Vernon (100 backstroke 1:00.89).

The Relay events were highlighted by the boys 200 Freestyle Relay (A. Allen, Zoda, Levasseur, and C. Allen) who combined for a fourth-place finish of 1:25.94), and the girls 400 freestyle relay (Schulman, L. Wagner, Chen, and E. Wagner) which combined for an eighth-place finish with a time of 3:32.56).

The team trains at the Executive Health and Sports Center in Manchester and is gearing up for the second half of the season with New England Championship meets and the Sectional Championships in New York.