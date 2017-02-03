Sports

USTA recognizes Bedford residents

Friday, February 3, 2017

BEDFORD - USTA (United States Tennis Association) New England has announced it selected Bedford resident Taylor Suozzo as its 2016 Girls 14 and Under Junior Sportsmanship Award winner. It also selected Bedford resident Deb LaPress as its 2016 New Hampshire Volunteer of the Year.

Suozzo and LaPress, along with 30 other award winners, were recognized at the annual Awards Ceremony on Jan. 21 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Marlborough, Mass.

"Our award winners exemplify the very best of tennis in New England. We are so proud of all of their remarkable efforts on and off the court in 2016," said Scott Steinberg, President and CEO, USTA New England. "They have all made so much more than just a local impact, and with each and every one of their contributions, we continue to see the growth and development of our sport."

The Junior Sportsmanship Award is given annually one boy and one girl in each age division (12s, 14s, 16s and 18s) who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship qualities on and off the court and is a positive role model to those around them.

The Volunteer of the Year award is given annually to a member of the tennis community in each of the seven USTA New England regions for his/her hard work and dedication to growing the sport of tennis.

The Awards Ceremony featured guest emcee, Kate Merrill, weekday morning news anchor at WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Merrill is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has been working with WBZ-TV since 2004.

