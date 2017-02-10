Sports

Bedford girls claim state title

The Bedford girls indoor track team claimed the Division I championship on Sunday at Dartmouth College.

The Bulldogs finished with 83 points to edge runner-up Pinkerton (80). Bishop Guertin (53), Manchester Central (43) and Londonderry (29) rounded out the top five.

Leya Salis broke the Division I record in the 1,000 meters, as she crossed the finish line at 2:52.42. That topped the mark of Concord’s Rachel Umberger, who was clocked at 2:54.16 in 2002.

Shanna Scriber took home the individual title in the shot put at 37-6.

The Bulldogs earned the championship with depth. Molly McCoole (high jump, 55 hurdles), Sarah Cote (high jump), Mollie Redman (long jump), Olivia CoCo (600 meters) all finished in the top three of their respective events to earn valuable points in such a close meet.

Bedford’s 4x400 relay team of Olivia CoCo, Brianna CoCo, Gabrielle DeAngelis and Sarah Cote took second place at 4:17.09. The 4x800 team of Elizabeth Flynn, Olivia CoCo, Delaney Flanagan and Gabrielle DeAngelis placed third at 9:49.88.

The Bedford boys finished in a tie for fourth place with Merrimack at 30 points. Nashua North won the title with 95 and was followed by Pinkerton (88) and Winnacunnet (45).

Bedford’s 4x400 relay team of Connor Collins, Zach Verow, Mike Giraldi and Aidan Kenny earned the championship and set a Divsion I record with a time of 3:30.25. The previous record was held by Pinkerton at 3:30.93 in 2006. Giraldi was also third in the 300 meters.

For complete results, visit lancertiming.com.