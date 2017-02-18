Sports

Trio of Bedford residents to compete in Futsal nationals

On Feb. 17-20, three McKelvie students will be competing in the US Futsal National Tournament in New Century, Kan.

Sari Stein and Araceli Cloutier, both sixth-graders, and Martha Lord, a fifth-grader, have been playing together for FutsalNH for over three years. The three are amongst a group of talented soccer players who have come from numerous club teams throughout New Hampshire.

They recently blew through the Northeast Regional Championships, going undefeated. The girls are all excited to put their years of training and impressive results up against the best teams in the country, and hope to return home with the title.

Futsal is the preferred training method for youth soccer players in South America and Europe. It is growing in popularity here in the United States. It is played on a hard court, five-a-side with a smaller, heavier ball which helps children develop their skills in a fast-paced, competitive environment.