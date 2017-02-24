Sports

Jaguars merge with Jr. Bulldogs

Friday, February 24, 2017





In an effort to unify the town and simplify the choices for area families, the membership and executive boards of the Bedford Jr. Bulldogs and Bedford Jaguars football and cheer organizations voted recently to merge into a single organization. The new organization will be called the Bedford Bulldogs, and will compete in NHYFSC (which is the NH chapter of AYC/AYF) and the NHJHL. Bedford will no longer field a team in NH Pop Warner.

“I’m very excited about this merger to unite the town, bring together the very best of both organizations, develop our young athletes, and offer memories that will last a lifetime,” Jaguars president Scott Boyd said.

Jr. Bulldogs president John Riso added: “We are so pleased to have completed the merger of our two fine organizations. We are looking forward to providing an atmosphere that fosters sportsmanship, builds friendships and allows our cheer, dance and football student-athletes to excel both in the classroom and on the field.”

The new board of directors will meet frequently in the coming months to address many of the logistical steps that a move like this demands. The first of these steps is identifying head coaches for the football, cheer, and dance teams. Any interested parties should send an email with their coaching resume and qualifications. Head coaching applications for football should be sent to bedfordjrbulldogsfootball@gmail.com. Cheer and dance coaching applications should be sent to spiritcoordinator@bedfordjaguars.org. The deadline for head coaching applications is March 9.