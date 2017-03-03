Sports

NHIAA Wrestling Meet of Champions

Friday, March 3, 2017









Saturday at Nashua South Top three advance to New England Championships in Providence, R.I., on March 3-4.

106 pounds

1st Place - Barret Kappler of Timberlane

2nd Place - Sam Wagner of Concord

3rd Place - Matt Adams of Salem

4th Place - Shamir Rai of Manchester Memorial

5th Place - Payton Sills of Windham

6th Place - Joe Cleary of Plymouth

113 pounds

1st Place - Jonathon Austin of White Mountains

2nd Place - Taylor Donovan of

Timberlane

3rd Place - Riley Millette of Windham

4th Place - Jacob Linquata of Concord

5th Place - Tanner Ells of Keene

6th Place - Jack Carrozzi of Bedford

120 pounds

1st Place - Jac St. Jean of Goffstown

2nd Place - Dylan Musgrave of Timberlane

3rd Place - Jaden Lesperance of Winnacunnet

4th Place - Matt Lamarche of Nashua South

5th Place - Nick Sawyer of Windham

6th Place - Andy Almonte of Merrimack

126 pounds

1st Place - Connor McGonagle of Timberlane

2nd Place - Nick Milinazzo of Alvirne

3rd Place - Vincent Marino of Windham

4th Place - Hunter Lessard of Plymouth

5th Place - Nicholas Bunch of Concord

6th Place - Jeremy Bridge of Nashua South

132 pounds

1st Place - AJ Pagliarulo of Bedford

2nd Place - Julien Hovan of Merrimack

3rd Place - Casey Broadhurst of Timberlane

4th Place - Benjamin Widmann of Concord

5th Place - Matt Cooney of Winnacunnet

6th Place - Trevor Froburg of Nashua South

138 pounds

1st Place - Brian Lindsay of Kingswood

2nd Place - Cody Lewis of Timberlane

3rd Place - Forest Mackenzie of Concord

4th Place - Dayton Chandonnet of Campbell

5th Place - Derek Wilson of Pinkerton

6th Place - Craig Santos of Londonderry

145 pounds

1st Place - Tristen Cabinta of Salem

2nd Place - Wayne Nolette of Nashua North

3rd Place - Justin Berube of Timberlane

4th Place - Daniel Franco of Bishop Guertin

5th Place - Noah Strout of Oyster River

6th Place - Tom Cullerton of Nashua South

152 pounds

1st Place - Andrew Chase of

Londonderry

2nd Place - Brandon Berube of Timberlane

3rd Place - Markus Joseph of

Manchester West

4th Place - Alex Hamel of Plymouth

5th Place - Isaac Habimana of Concord

6th Place - Peyton Bickford of Goffstown

160 pounds

1st Place - Tyler Sharron of Newport

2nd Place - Marc Boomhower of Campbell

3rd Place - Christopher Munnell of Concord

4th Place - Momin Khawaja of Manchester Central

5th Place - Dylan Hughes of Timberlane

6th Place - Kyle Faucher-Clancy of Milford

170 pounds

1st Place - Dylan Tremblay of Timberlane

2nd Place - Ibragim Arsakhanov of Manchester Central

3rd Place - Dan Curran of ConVal

4th Place - John Ferrelli of Winnacunnet

5th Place - Kyle Setzer of Pinkerton

6th Place - Isaac Gladey of Concord

182 pounds

1st Place - George Tarwo of Concord

2nd Place - Garrett Macedonia of Plymouth

3rd Place - Sterling McLaughlin of Pinkerton

4th Place - Tim Ramsey of Exeter

5th Place - George Horta of Milford

6th Place - Steven Blaisdell of Timberlane

195 pounds

1st Place - Michael Tanguay of Windham

2nd Place - Jacob Post of Timberlane

3rd Place - Noah Giffard of Concord

4th Place - Dom Damata of Merrimack

5th Place - Ben Psaledas of Londonderry

6th Place - Troy Johnson of Plymouth

220 pounds

1st Place - Ryan Cole of Timberlane

2nd Place - Kyle Garrapy of Keene

3rd Place - Robert Fahey of Pinkerton

4th Place - Alexander Buteau of Concord

5th Place - Michael Furey of Windham

6th Place - Liam Mcllveen of Exeter

285 pounds

1st Place - Noah Beaulieu of Timberlane

2nd Place - Chris Francis of Bedford

3rd Place - Zachary Minch of Manchester Central

4th Place - Tyler Bill of Mascoma

5th Place - Verne Rice of Exeter

6th Place - Chad Mason of Merrimack