NHIAA Wrestling Meet of Champions
Friday, March 3, 2017
Saturday at Nashua South Top three advance to New England Championships in Providence, R.I., on March 3-4.
106 pounds
1st Place - Barret Kappler of Timberlane
2nd Place - Sam Wagner of Concord
3rd Place - Matt Adams of Salem
4th Place - Shamir Rai of Manchester Memorial
5th Place - Payton Sills of Windham
6th Place - Joe Cleary of Plymouth
113 pounds
1st Place - Jonathon Austin of White Mountains
2nd Place - Taylor Donovan of
Timberlane
3rd Place - Riley Millette of Windham
4th Place - Jacob Linquata of Concord
5th Place - Tanner Ells of Keene
6th Place - Jack Carrozzi of Bedford
120 pounds
1st Place - Jac St. Jean of Goffstown
2nd Place - Dylan Musgrave of Timberlane
3rd Place - Jaden Lesperance of Winnacunnet
4th Place - Matt Lamarche of Nashua South
5th Place - Nick Sawyer of Windham
6th Place - Andy Almonte of Merrimack
126 pounds
1st Place - Connor McGonagle of Timberlane
2nd Place - Nick Milinazzo of Alvirne
3rd Place - Vincent Marino of Windham
4th Place - Hunter Lessard of Plymouth
5th Place - Nicholas Bunch of Concord
6th Place - Jeremy Bridge of Nashua South
132 pounds
1st Place - AJ Pagliarulo of Bedford
2nd Place - Julien Hovan of Merrimack
3rd Place - Casey Broadhurst of Timberlane
4th Place - Benjamin Widmann of Concord
5th Place - Matt Cooney of Winnacunnet
6th Place - Trevor Froburg of Nashua South
138 pounds
1st Place - Brian Lindsay of Kingswood
2nd Place - Cody Lewis of Timberlane
3rd Place - Forest Mackenzie of Concord
4th Place - Dayton Chandonnet of Campbell
5th Place - Derek Wilson of Pinkerton
6th Place - Craig Santos of Londonderry
145 pounds
1st Place - Tristen Cabinta of Salem
2nd Place - Wayne Nolette of Nashua North
3rd Place - Justin Berube of Timberlane
4th Place - Daniel Franco of Bishop Guertin
5th Place - Noah Strout of Oyster River
6th Place - Tom Cullerton of Nashua South
152 pounds
1st Place - Andrew Chase of
Londonderry
2nd Place - Brandon Berube of Timberlane
3rd Place - Markus Joseph of
Manchester West
4th Place - Alex Hamel of Plymouth
5th Place - Isaac Habimana of Concord
6th Place - Peyton Bickford of Goffstown
160 pounds
1st Place - Tyler Sharron of Newport
2nd Place - Marc Boomhower of Campbell
3rd Place - Christopher Munnell of Concord
4th Place - Momin Khawaja of Manchester Central
5th Place - Dylan Hughes of Timberlane
6th Place - Kyle Faucher-Clancy of Milford
170 pounds
1st Place - Dylan Tremblay of Timberlane
2nd Place - Ibragim Arsakhanov of Manchester Central
3rd Place - Dan Curran of ConVal
4th Place - John Ferrelli of Winnacunnet
5th Place - Kyle Setzer of Pinkerton
6th Place - Isaac Gladey of Concord
182 pounds
1st Place - George Tarwo of Concord
2nd Place - Garrett Macedonia of Plymouth
3rd Place - Sterling McLaughlin of Pinkerton
4th Place - Tim Ramsey of Exeter
5th Place - George Horta of Milford
6th Place - Steven Blaisdell of Timberlane
195 pounds
1st Place - Michael Tanguay of Windham
2nd Place - Jacob Post of Timberlane
3rd Place - Noah Giffard of Concord
4th Place - Dom Damata of Merrimack
5th Place - Ben Psaledas of Londonderry
6th Place - Troy Johnson of Plymouth
220 pounds
1st Place - Ryan Cole of Timberlane
2nd Place - Kyle Garrapy of Keene
3rd Place - Robert Fahey of Pinkerton
4th Place - Alexander Buteau of Concord
5th Place - Michael Furey of Windham
6th Place - Liam Mcllveen of Exeter
285 pounds
1st Place - Noah Beaulieu of Timberlane
2nd Place - Chris Francis of Bedford
3rd Place - Zachary Minch of Manchester Central
4th Place - Tyler Bill of Mascoma
5th Place - Verne Rice of Exeter
6th Place - Chad Mason of Merrimack
