Sports

Back to the finals; Bedford routs BG, will take on Concord for crown

Friday, March 10, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

MANCHESTER – Hockey clashes between Bishop Guertin and Bedford High School are usually tight, thrilling, down-to-the-wire affairs.

Not Wednesday night’s Division I boys semifinal at JFK Coliseum.

And that 5-0 rout couldn’t have come at a worse time for the sixth-seeded Cardinals, who were no match for the top-seeded Bulldogs with a berth into the championship game on the line. Thus it will be Bedford (18-1-1) who will move on to face second-seeded Concord (16-3) – a 4-0 winner over Salem in the other semifinal – in Saturday’s final at SNHU Arena.

“Don’t take away from them,” Guertin coach Gary Bishop said of the Bulldogs. “They played exactly the way we want to play – bump people off the puck. They played the way we teach; we didn’t.

“Total domination. Right from the get-go they were bumping people all over the place. They weren’t taking any prisoners.”

Indeed, it was strange to see the Cardinals manhandled, especially just four days after playing one of their best games at Hanover in the quarterfinals. Scorers and all-around factors like Cardinals Ben Peterson, Chase Blazak and Jordan Caito were simply neutralized.

“I thought we did a good job being physical against a physical team,” Bedford coach Marty Myers said.

The defending champion Bulldogs didn’t waste much time taking a bite out of Guertin (12-6-2) in in either period, thanks to their dominant top line of Griffin Gagne, Jay Roberto and John McDonough. The trio accounted for all the scoring.

“They scored 65 percent of their goals this year,” Bishop said. “We didn’t match up well with them.”

They took a 2-0 lead with two goals 50 seconds apart in the first period. Gagne, who had a hat trick in the regular season scored on the power play just 3:40 in, assisted by Colin Voloshin and Roberto.

Then, nearly in a few blinks, McDonough scored the first of his two goals, assisted by Gagne and Roberto, and the Bulldogs were in business.

“We wanted to play well early and not go down,” Myers said. “Getting those two goals early kind of set the tone.”

If there was any doubt, Bedford removed it in the second period. McDonough slipped one past BG goalie Jacob Perrin (22 saves before being replaced by Thomas Norton late) just 11 seconds into the period for a 3-0 lead, assisted by linemates Roberto and Gagne.

It was a dagger.

“We were just getting settled and them boom-boom, bing-bing,” Bishop said. “Their kid (Roberto) made a great move to the outside and the other kid crashed the net.”

“I tell you, we talked about trying to do the same thing we did in the first period and come out as quick,” Myers said. “That was nice.”

Just over eight minutes later Roberto was rewarded with his own goal, Gagne picking up his third assist, as Bedford was in control.

To add insult to injury, Gagne scored his second of the night on a shorthanded breakaway at 8:27 of the third to make it 5-0. Nick Cannone had the assist.

“That top line did what it was supposed to do,” Myers said. “I just hope it isn’t their best game. I hope we have one more.”

Bedford goalie Fred Voloshin had 21 stops, but the Cardinals really never put steady pressure on him. Guertin is now out of the finals for the first time in three years.

And next year?

“We’ll be back,” Bishop said. “We only have four seniors on this team. We have all five defensemen back. You’ll never get rid of us.”

Except Bedford did on Wednesday, at least as far as this winter’s final is concerned.