Bedford hoop teams take aim at Division I tournament titles; Bulldog boys tune up with lopsided win over Cardinals

Friday, March 10, 2017





By JASON ORFAO

Staff Writer

BEDFORD – The Bedford girls basketball team played in the Division I semifinals on Thursday night, trying to reach the title game for the fourth time in five seasons. The No. 3 Bulldogs squared off with No. 2 Pinkerton at SNHU, but results were not available by Bedford Journal press time. If the Bedford girls advance, the Bulldogs take on the winner of Bishop Guertin and Alvirne in Saturday’s championship.

The third-seeded Bedford boys will look to join the girls as a semifinal team when the Bulldogs host No. 6 Merrimack on Friday in the D-I quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs tuned up with a Senior Night triumph over BG.

Troy Meservey poured in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, pacing the Bulldogs to a 68-53 victory over the Cardinals in a Division I boys basketball tilt on Friday night at Bedford High School.

Max Chartier added 18 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Bulldogs (15-3).

Pat Donovan led the Cardinals (8-10) with 14 points, while Clay Crowell was also in double figures with 12 points. Mike Rinko and Yannis Nyantengi each tallied six points and a team-high five rebounds. Joe Hyatt had nine points for BG.

A 3-pointer from Hyatt gave the Cardinals a 7-6 edge midway through the first quarter, but that was the final lead of the night for Guertin. The Bulldogs held a 15-9 advantage after one and built a 36-25 cushion by halftime despite a pair of treys from Donovan in the final two minutes to limit the damage.

Chartier’s final basket of the evening supplied the Bulldogs with a 58-43 lead through three quarters. With 5:38 left, a 3-pointer from Meservey off a third-chance offensive rebound padded the Cardinals’ deficit to 65-45, paving the way for both teams to empty its benches down the stretch.

Liam Greene and Nolan Anderson each finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs. Anderson had a game-high five assists and Greene dished four helpers.

Bedford coach Mark Elmendorf marveled at the campaign after his team’s Senior Night triumph.

“For this team to be 15-3, nobody would have though that – nobody. I’m just really proud of them. That’s a hell of a season,” Elmendorf said. “Win or lose, it wouldn’t have changed what happened (with playoff position), but I still wanted to play well. We have the weekend off and we’ll practice hard all week and we’ll see what happens Friday.”

Regan hopes to see an elevated effort from his Cardinals during Tuesday’s playoff opener.

“We have to be more patient. We tried to score on the first or second pass of every possession and it was either a turnover or a tough shot,” the BG coach said. “We know that when we’ve been good and we beat good teams, our offense comes from our defense and getting good looks in transition.”