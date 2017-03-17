|
Undisputed; Bulldogs rout Tide, defend title
Friday, March 17, 2017
By TOM KING
Staff Writer
It’s no shock that Bedford went on to with the Division I hockey championship. The shock was that the Bulldogs blew away both Bishop Guertin and Concord by a combined 12-0 score in the semis and finals. In the title game vs. Concord, the ’Dogs grabbed a 3-0 lead six minutes into the game and that was that as they cruised, 7-0.
“I thought the potential was there that (Bedford) could handle us pretty good,” Tide coach Duncan Walsh told the Concord Monitor after the game, “but I didn’t think they would. I thought we’d play better and we just made too many mistakes.”
Bedford, now a two-time champion, loses seven seniors including what proved to be its the top line of Griffin Gagne-John McDonough-Jay Roberto.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business