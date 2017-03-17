Sports

Undisputed; Bulldogs rout Tide, defend title

Friday, March 17, 2017

TOM KING

Staff Writer

It’s no shock that Bedford went on to with the Division I hockey championship. The shock was that the Bulldogs blew away both Bishop Guertin and Concord by a combined 12-0 score in the semis and finals. In the title game vs. Concord, the ’Dogs grabbed a 3-0 lead six minutes into the game and that was that as they cruised, 7-0.

“I thought the potential was there that (Bedford) could handle us pretty good,” Tide coach Duncan Walsh told the Concord Monitor after the game, “but I didn’t think they would. I thought we’d play better and we just made too many mistakes.”

Bedford, now a two-time champion, loses seven seniors including what proved to be its the top line of Griffin Gagne-John McDonough-Jay Roberto.