|
Curious case of criminal justice in New Hampshire legislature
Friday, December 30, 2016
Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Really About Montana," we bring you this piece of information from our state Legislature via a press release from a group called Granite State Progress, which, according to its website, aims to "provide a strong, credible voice in advancing progressive solutions to critical community problems."
"Convicted GOP lawmaker Frank Sapereto (R-Derry) was named the Vice Chair of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. ... The committee hears all domestic violence and sexual assault legislation; Rep. Sapereto was convicted of simple assault in 2013 and has twice attempted to weaken New Hampshire's simple assault laws, in 2013 and 2014."
Well, who else should help to make law on domestic violence but someone who has intimate knowledge of simple assault?
In response, a petition has been launched on change. org that says:
Speaker of the House "Shawn Jasper claims to have forgotten about this conviction when naming Sapareto to the position. Let's remind him about it.
"Someone convicted of a crime should not be in charge of the legislation pertaining to that type of crime. Additionally, Sapareto has attempted several times to weaken NH simple assault laws, and blamed survivors of domestic violence for being in abusive relationships. Jasper might as well have put the fox in charge of the hen-house, or Bernie Madoff in charge of the SEC. Tell Jasper to dump Sapareto now!"
Check it out.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business