Curious case of criminal justice in New Hampshire legislature

Friday, December 30, 2016





Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Re­ally About Montana," we bring you this piece of in­formation from our state Legislature via a press re­lease from a group called Granite State Progress, which, according to its website, aims to "provide a strong, credible voice in advancing progressive so­lutions to critical commu­nity problems."

"Convicted GOP law­maker Frank Sapereto (R-Derry) was named the Vice Chair of the House Criminal Justice and Pub­lic Safety Committee. ... The committee hears all domestic violence and sex­ual assault legislation; Rep. Sapereto was convicted of simple assault in 2013 and has twice attempted to weaken New Hampshire's simple assault laws, in 2013 and 2014."

Well, who else should help to make law on domestic violence but someone who has intimate knowledge of simple assault?

In response, a petition has been launched on change. org that says:

Speaker of the House "Shawn Jasper claims to have forgotten about this conviction when naming Sa­pareto to the position. Let's remind him about it.

"Someone convicted of a crime should not be in charge of the legislation pertaining to that type of crime. Additionally, Sapa­reto has attempted several times to weaken NH simple assault laws, and blamed survivors of domestic vio­lence for being in abusive relationships. Jasper might as well have put the fox in charge of the hen-house, or Bernie Madoff in charge of the SEC. Tell Jasper to dump Sapareto now!"

Check it out.