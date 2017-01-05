Editorials

Correction

Thursday, January 5, 2017





The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base dispatches the Wilton-Lyndeborough-Temple Ambulance Service, while Southwestern New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid dispatches for the Lyndeborough and Temple fire departments.