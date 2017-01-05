|
Editorials
Correction
Thursday, January 5, 2017
The story in the Dec. 22 Cabinet on the Milford Area Communication Center (MACC Base) should have said Lyndeborough police are dispatched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. MACC Base dispatches the Wilton-Lyndeborough-Temple Ambulance Service, while Southwestern New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid dispatches for the Lyndeborough and Temple fire departments.
