Color of skin doesn’t lessen the hate behind attack in Chicago

By now, nearly everyone who watches television or has a social media account has seen the horrific video of four teenagers torturing and ridiculing a mentally challenged young man in Chicago.

Here is how the New York Daily News reported the aftermath of the incident:

“Four suspects are facing hate crime charges after an 18-year-old mentally disabled man was bound, beaten, taunted with racial slurs and forced to drink from a toilet in a video broadcast live on Facebook, prosecutors said Thursday.

“The disoriented victim was found wandering the streets of Chicago by police. He managed to escape his tormentors when a neighbor threatened to call 911 over noise coming from the apartment where he was held, authorities said.”

Already, though, some commentators are contending that the four should not be charged with hate crimes because the attack was not racially motivated. A Chicago police spokesman agrees with that, contending the young man was singled out because he has “special needs,” not because he is white.

Who cares? He was singled out because he was different and, clearly, some form of hate was involved. What? It’s only a hate crime if it involves color? Nonsense. Hate is hate is hate, and if you attack someone because he has special needs, you are attacking him because of who he is or what makes him different from you. How is that any different from attacking him because he is white? Or attacking someone else because he or she is black?

If the young man who was attacked had been black, would that have made it a hate crime?

At least one commentator seems to be blaming Donald Trump, perhaps because the four alleged attackers – who are black – made verbal attacks upon the president-elect. We hate Trump, so let’s assault and torture this mentally disabled young man who is white, ergo, our stand-in for Trump? Is that it?

Watching the horrific video, it’s pretty clear that the attackers hated something or somebody, and it sure looks to us like they hated their victim.

Ergo: Hate crime.