Letters

External group caused riot at UC Berkeley, not students

Thursday, February 16, 2017





To the Editor:

While Michael Cleveland makes a good point in favor of free speech (“The Closed Minds of the Uneducated”), the rest of his argument falls apart.

A quick fact check (necessary for journalistic integrity) reveals that the protests were the product of an external, organized group that has claimed responsibility. While one UC Berkeley faculty member apparently was involved, the other rioting members were not students. Claims to the contrary have not been substantiated by the institution, student groups or police.

Perhaps Mr. Cleveland would consider an apology to citizens who are currently attending college.

Linda Lannin

Mont Vernon