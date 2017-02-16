Editorials

Safe sanctuary is our history

Thursday, February 16, 2017





In a History in the Monadnock Region column for The Cabinet written in 1942, the Monadnock Region Association’s Historical and Fine Arts Committee wrote, “In no New Hampshire town were the seeds of opposition to the institution of African slavery earlier planted than in Milford. ... On May 30, 1851, friends of the anti-slavery movement raised $204 to buy the freedom of an escaped slave, William Jones.”

That is our history. Indeed, it could be said we were the state’s first sanctuary city.

It’s good to remember it now, in the midst of Black History Month.