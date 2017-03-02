Editorials

Plowing through to benefit all

The next time you see a snow plow driver, say “Thank you,” because if it weren’t for that driver, you might not have gotten to work in the wake of our recent snowstorms.

Think about what these folks go through every time we have snow. Not just major snow, but any snow. They have to get out there and plow, salt or sand, and they aren’t doing it because they need to get to work. They are at work, making sure that you get where you need to go.

And they don’t work an 8-5 day, not by a long shot. They are out at all hours in the worst weather.

Plow drivers, like police officers, like firefighters, like teachers, are often forgotten until we need them, and then, oh, well, where the heck are they, because we need them right now!

Why can’t Johnny read? Because nobody plowed his teacher’s road, so she couldn’t get to school. Of course, there’s a good chance Johnny couldn’t get to school, either, if his road wasn’t plowed.

We take so much for granted in this fortunate nation, and we should remember that the next time we hear the plow going by at 2 a.m.

And then, to add to the problems of our plow drivers, there’s this:

Cars and trucks parked in the way of the plows.

Milford Department of Public Works Director Rick Riendeau told selectmen at their meeting last week that the town might want to restore the old November-to-April ban on parking along town roads because vehicles are a big headache for plow drivers. Just what they need on top of snow and ice.

It’s nice, of course, that in the last several years we’ve started thanking military veterans for their service. It has become almost rote when we learn that someone has been in the armed forces to say, “Thank you for your service.” It hasn’t yet become rote to the point of being meaningless.

But we shouldn’t forget the men and women who serve right here at home in jobs that we surely do take for granted.

Thank you, police officer.

Thank you, firefighter.

Thank you, teacher.

Oh, and let’s not forget the postal worker. Thank you.

And, of course, thank you, plow driver. Even when you plow us back in after we’ve dug ourselves out, we don’t take it personally. It’s a small price to pay for you making sure our roads are driveable.

Thanks.