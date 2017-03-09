Editorials

No threat in ‘standing your round’

Thursday, March 9, 2017





Driving along in my car, I’ve got the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem coming out of the speakers thanks to a CD I bought in a Point Pleasant, N.J., antique shop for $2, and they’re doing a song, the name of which I’ve conveniently forgotten, and the chorus comes up and I go into a mild state of shock because I could swear I heard them sing:

“Three for the man who will stand his ground ...”

And I thought, where the heck are you guys? Florida? Armed and stupid in Louisiana?

So, I played it again, and was monumentally relieved to hear them sing, “Three for the man who will stand his ROUND.”

Ah. My Toolen-Ryan blood was much relieved.

See, standing your ground is threatening. Oh, yeah, I know you’re thinking, well, gosh, you stand your ground when you’re BEING threatened. Sure, if you are an entirely sane human being. But not everyone is. And thanks to some really idiotic gun laws, lots of not entirely sane people have, oy, GUNS, and some of them choose to stand their ground against, oh, I don’t know, unarmed black teenagers, and KAPOW, we’ve got a dead kid.

But when you stand your round?

Right, OK, we could end up with a bunch of punched in the face Irish cats, at the worst, or a lovely argument about anything at all, but most probably about music or literature, and that’s better, but at best, just a bunch of people having a good time and gaining weight on Guinness and Smithwick’s.

Yeah, I’ll stand my round.

See, the problem with people with guns in stand-your-ground states is that some of them are HOPING that they have to stand their ground, and sometimes they stand their ground even when they don’t have to, and that’s when KAPOW comes into play and we get another dead kid, invariably black, because some schnook with a gun just had to use the damn thing because what’s the sense of having it if you don’t use it? Would you carry a cigarette lighter if you weren’t intending to smoke? Nah. You’d light up.

And, I’m sorry, all you people who insist that a gun is a phallic symbol are flat-out wrong because the really cool gun carriers wear it UNDER THEIR ARM, and, c’mon, there is nothing phallic about that. So, no, it’s not that.

I’m telling you, man, they carry guns, especially concealed ones, because they hope they get to use them. No, no, of course they won’t admit that. What can they say?

“Wow, I really hope I get threatened today so I can stand my ground and KAPOW somebody and then all my buddies’ll think I am like so cool.”

Sorry, you just cannot go around saying stuff like that, so you have to say, “Well, it’s a right and a tradition in this country for people to carry guns, and that’s why I carry it because it’s my right and I respect tradition.”

Oh, well, of course, silly me. Sounds perfectly reasonable.

You know, I think what a lot of people in nutty places like Florida want is not a Stand Your Ground Law, but an Ah, Go Ahead and Shoot Law. That way, there’d be no dopey things like trials and, ugh, jail with which to contend. Although most of the time they don’t go to jail, anyway.

And I think a lot of those cats dream of the Old West and hanging out with Wyatt and Bat and John Wesley Hardin and standing out there in the street mano-a-mano (oops, sorry, sounds like illegal alien talk, oops) and a’shootin’ it out while Miss Kitty watches from the saloon because, daddy, that is MANLY and not prissy like Stand Your Ground, which means you have to wait to be actually, maybe actually, threatened, or think you’re threatened or kinda pretend you’re threatened.

Listen, you want to pack a rod (cool talk, right?), be my guest, I don’t care, but don’t pretend it’s anything other than what it is, unless you’re a cop, and what it is is a desperate attempt to be something you’re not.

I have no idea what you might want that to be, but as for me, just assume, if we meet up, that it’s my round. My late mom, who came from the Ryans, would be fine with that.

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.