Editorials

Do homework on energy options available in New Hampshire

Thursday, March 9, 2017





New Hampshire taxpayers have a right to know and to reject our state’s plan to spend more than $25 million to switch 28 state buildings from in-state biofuel steam heat to out-of-state fracked gas from Liberty Utilities when Concord Steam Co. closes down in the near future.

Although the state rationalizes a financial recovery for the $25 million within 20 years, common sense and history dictate otherwise.

Remember the sky-high electricity prices that burned our pocketbooks in 2013-14? Some blamed a need for pipelines. But by the next winter, wholesale energy prices plummeted by 60 percent” without a single new pipeline and after four major power plants had retired,” as reported by the president of the New England Power Generators Association.

By April 2015, energy prices plunged to their lowest level in 16 years. And New England’s energy demand (need) fell to its lowest level in 12 years, according to ISO-NE. Natural gas prices were their lowest in 20 years in 2016. (www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=29552)

We did not need pipelines! But we sure took a ride on the pricing roller coaster – 2011 up, 2012 down, 2013-14 up 40-50 percent (U.S. DOE), 2015 down 60 percent (ISO-NE), down further in 2016 (EIA) and 2017 up again. U.S. natural gas prices are also expected to rise in competition with higher profit margins overseas from our increasing LNG exports. (www.eia.gov/analysis/requests/fe)

So why choose this massive investment in undependably priced natural gas? “Increasing reliance on one fuel, namely natural gas, is what caused the wholesale price spikes in the winter of 2013-2014 in the first place,” according to the previous director of NH’s OEP. (www.puc.nh.gov/Regulatory/Docketbk/2015/15-124.html)

Nevertheless, a powerful campaign is underway in the media and in our state legislative process by out-of-state funded lobbyists and others to promote fracked gas sales in New Hampshire, including Liberty’s rush to sign up the other 150 impacted buildings affected by Concord Steam’s closure. Some say it’s to justify the proposed tariff bill for ratepayers to cover pipeline construction costs.

But New Hampshire’s OEP 10-year state energy strategy stresses the crucial need for diversity in our energy portfolio to prevent price gauging, and the New England grid is already using over 50 percent gas.

So why does our Legislature dignify the unabashed “math magic” being disguised as legitimate price information by not challenging it at public hearings?

Among the key math flaws in the “cheaper fuel” promotion is the glaring exclusion of capital costs – such as the total omission of the $25 million on the backs of taxpayers. It’s just NOT counted. It’s invisible! Then they compare natural gas’ lowest price in 20 years (2016) with Concord Steam’s worst prices. And voila! Magically, “It’s cheaper”!

And it isn’t cleaner. That myth is losing ground, too, now that it has been exposed and we’re learning that its largest content, methane, heats up the atmosphere 80 times faster than other fossil fuels.

But most disturbing is the largely hidden fact that, for almost a full year, there’s been an excellent alternative to these extravagant natural gas conversions sitting on the table – in spite of repeated claims of “no other alternative.”

On Feb. 3, 2016, Green City Power Co. sent a proposal to the state offering to invest more than $20 million of its own funds, after buying Concord Steam Co., to renovate and modernize the plant into a high-efficiency (no smog), cogeneration steam heat and electricity plant with fully repaired distribution pipes. They only required a 20-year contract with the state. The cost to taxpayers and building owners would be ZERO! But the state said no.

Fortunately, GCP’s offer remains available. Quoting a recent grassroots petition, GCP offers:

• No need to buy gas boilers – ZERO conversion costs and building disruptions.

• Support for New Hampshire’s economy – in-state jobs, in-state forest debris for powering the plant, and New Hampshire-produced heat and electricity.

• No methane leaks or environmental damage.

• No public health risks from natural gas infrastructure emissions.

• Support for New Hampshire’s energy diversity strategies and fossil fuel reduction laws.

• Delivered heat at a lower price than natural gas.

We need to wake up our Yankee common sense. New Hampshire taxpayers deserve the smarter choice!

Please tell the House Committee on Public Works and Highways to oppose HB 368. Email them at HousePublicWorksandHighways@nh.state.gov.us.

Bev Edwards is chairwoman of the Temple Energy Committee.