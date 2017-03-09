Editorials

Connecting the dots on a number of issues in Souhegan Valley

Thursday, March 9, 2017





In the Feb. 23 Cabinet, I read three news items that, at first glance, may have seemed unrelated, but actually converged together like a Venn diagram.

First, I congratulate Town Clerk Joan Dargie for joining the committee of town clerks and being part of the legislative sessions regarding election law. At a selectmen’s meeting, she stated that she felt personally insulted by Donald J. Trump’s claim that busloads of people from Massachusetts voted here illegally last November. (I can well imagine that she, as town clerk, would feel insulted after our state was so falsely maligned by our own president. I wonder why Governor Sununu didn’t feel equally insulted.)

But Selectman Gary Daniels, who is also our state senator, claimed that four years ago, one person did cast an illegal ballot in Milford. Just ONE ballot – FOUR years ago? That fact alone indicates that New Hampshire’s election laws (and Milford’s town clerks) have been functioning quite well for many years.

There clearly is no election fraud in New Hampshire. But apparently, Selectman (Senator) Daniels has his doubts. There are a number of bills up in Concord regarding election law “reform,” which seems to be a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” If you’re interested, go to gencourt.state.nh.us to view these bills, and perhaps contact Senator Daniels to relay your own views on the matter.

Second, I read with interest the letter to the editor by Tom Gardner regarding Warrant Article No. 31, which concerns the new playing fields on the town-owned Brox property near Heron Pond Elementary School. In the letter, Mr. Gardner reminds us that the Board of Selectmen operated unilaterally and without taxpayer approval to appropriate town funds to hastily construct the playing fields. It is interesting that the selectmen could find taxpayer funds for such a project (that was not mandated by town vote) when voters, feeling the pinch last year, had refused to fund essential repairs to the high school building or renovations to the library.

Third, I applaud the efforts of Milford Police Chief Michael Viola and Capt. Craig Frye to get the Board of Selectmen to prohibit target shooting at the town-owned Brox property. They stated they receive frequent calls from abutting landowners and from the nearby Heron Pond Elementary School when it is in session. They further stated that many local people utilize the property for recreational purposes; and for all these reasons, target shooting there is a public safety issue. They also mentioned that the shooters are mainly from out of town. The chief further stated that local Fish and Game officers agree with the assessment of the police that target shooting there should be prohibited.

It seems apparent that target shooting on publicly owned property that is utilized by local residents for recreation, and that is located near a school, a residential neighborhood and brand new playing fields, jeopardizes the safety of local taxpayers and their children. But this was not apparent to the Board of Selectmen.

Selectmen Daniels and Michael Putnam said they didn’t like the idea of taking away another right from people: presumably, the right to jeopardize the safety of local taxpayers and their children. Since the target shooters are mainly nonresidents, why are the selectmen so concerned about their rights over the rights of the local residents to be safe from harm? I find this puzzling, don’t you?

Selectman Daniels didn’t think the town could enact an ordinance to prohibit target shooting at Brox (publicly owned land near a school and a residential neighborhood) since purportedly the state has the authority over matters pertaining to firearms. However, this is a matter of prohibiting a certain use of the land, not prohibiting firearms. Local towns have zoning ordinances designating the locations of the shooting ranges in their towns, so that issue is clearly within local control, and doesn’t need state sanction. The town of Milford has never had a problem before with issuing ordinances regarding public safety. Why now?

Selectman Daniels reiterated that: “I get very concerned we continue to take away rights of people” because of fear. However, there are already rights being taken away here: the rights of the local residents and the children at Heron Pond to be free of harm from target shooters. Police Chief Viola clearly fears for their safety. Why doesn’t Selectman Daniels?

Like that three-circled Venn diagram, there is a convergence point in these three matters.

Denise Clark is a resident of Milford.