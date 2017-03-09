Editorials

Vote in favor of Milford Pumpkin Festival funding this year

Thursday, March 9, 2017





Traditionally held over Columbus Day weekend, the Milford Pumpkin Festival has become one of the most highly anticipated fall festivals each year in New England.

Visitors experience Milford at its finest, as the Pumpkin Festival is a family-friendly community event. With free admission, free parking, free shuttle buses, free live entertainment all weekend, a spectacular fireworks display, giant pumpkins, delicious food and much more, there is a wide range of fun activities designed for all ages. In 2016, the 27th annual Milford Pumpkin Festival brought a record-breaking 45,000 visitors to Milford.

An award-winning event, the Milford Pumpkin Festival was just named the No. 1 thing to do in New Hampshire in 2017 by Expedia.com! It has also been voted as the “Best Community Event” by readers of the Hippo Press for six years (2010-14, 2016), and the 2014-16 “Best Local Event” at the Souhegan Valley “Best of” Awards.

Special events such as the Milford Pumpkin Festival provide great visibility for the town of Milford and help foster civic pride and a positive image of the community as a whole. The Milford Pumpkin Festival is the single greatest marketing tool that the town of Milford has in promoting its cultural, historic, natural and economic resources. Milford shines during its Pumpkin Festival as a place to live, work, shop, dine, travel and do business.

In addition to all of the fun activities, the festival also allows nearly 40 Milford area nonprofit and civic groups, school clubs, sports teams, Scout troops, churches and many more to participate and raise funds to support their own endeavors in the Milford community. All funds raised by these organizations are then reinvested back into the community in the form of scholarships, services to the needy, team uniforms and much more.

Who coordinates the Milford Pumpkin Festival each year?

Since 2000, the Milford Improvement Team (MIT, formerly DO-IT) has taken on the role of coordinating the Milford Pumpkin Festival on behalf of the town and its residents. MIT is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization run by its executive director and an all-volunteer board of directors. Organizing thousands of volunteer hours each year, MIT coordinates events and projects on behalf of the town throughout the year.

MIT spends about nine months each year coordinating all aspects of festival logistics, including: tent and equipment rentals, licensing and permitting, site plans, booth reservations, soliciting festival sponsors, security, advertising and publicity, coordination of the more than 25 musical groups, signage, three websites, traffic control, shuttle buses, working closely with town departments, creating content for the festival guide and much more.

MIT also coordinates all major festival activities: the beer tasting tent, the spectacular fireworks show, two stages of live music and entertainment all weekend, the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in contest, pumpkin sales, bounce houses, carnival rides, a climbing wall, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, facepainting, top arts and crafts vendors, great food vendors, a scholarship contest, the Pumpkin Festival Talent Show and much more.

Who covers the major costs of the Milford

Pumpkin Festival?

Each year, MIT takes on the financial burden of the major fixed expenses associated with running a festival of this magnitude. A fixed expense is an expense that will be the same total amount regardless of the success of the festival each year. The Milford Pumpkin Festival is a rain-or-shine event. The level of its success each year is highly dependent on favorable weather conditions. Unfortunately, the weather is the one element of the festival we cannot control each year.

In other words, regardless of whether the festival is a success or not, the fixed expenses in running a festival of this size do not change. These fixed expenses include: the cost of shuttle buses; rentals of tents, stages, tables, chairs and other equipment; light towers; port-a-potties; insurance; licensing; advertising; payment for services such as electrical, sound, entertainment, MIT director’s time and website; and much more.

None of these fixed expenses are ever passed on to Milford taxpayers. We do, however, ask the voters of Milford each year to support the warrant article that provides funds for emergency services at the festival each year. In hosting an event of this size, the town must have sufficient police, fire and ambulance presence during the festival –a crucial component of running the festival and keeping all of our attendees and volunteers safe.

Why should voters support the Milford Pumpkin

Festival warrant article?

The Milford Pumpkin Festival delivers an incredible return on investment for taxpayer dollars spent.

In 2016, the Milford Pumpkin Festival brought a record-breaking 45,000 visitors to Milford over the three-day weekend. When you add up all the numbers, the town’s return on investment in supporting the Pumpkin Festival warrant article each year is money well spent. Here are 2016 festival statistics:

• Boost to Milford’s economy: 45,000 festival attendees in 2016 spent several million dollars over the festival weekend.

• The festival brought over $100,000 of publicity and earned media to the town.

• 1,500 hours of volunteer time brought a value of $34,470 to Milford.

• Nonprofits raised tens of thousands of dollars by participating in the festival.

In other words, for a $23,000 taxpayer investment, Milford’s return on investment in supporting the Milford Pumpkin Festival warrant article is a hundredfold, bringing about $3 million to $4 million into the Milford economy over the three-day weekend each year, according to the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development.

Please help us continue this tradition into the festival’s 28th year by voting yes on March 14 to support Warrant Article 22. Without these funds, MIT will not be able to go forward with coordinating the Pumpkin Festival, and the event may have to be canceled.

For information about the Milford Improvement Team and the Milford Pumpkin Festival, please visit us at www.milford

improvementteam.org

and www.milfordpumpkinfestival.org.

The Milford Improvement Team

Board of Directors

Alan Woolfson, president

Ed Killam, vice president

Kent Chappell, treasurer

Executive Board:

Heather Leach and Mark Constable

Board Members:

Tim Barr, Kathy Bauer, Andrew Ciardelli, Janet Spalding, David Sturm, Chuck Worcester, Trent Blalock, Robert Krey, Karen Keating, Kate Casey and Tina Smith.

Wendy Hunt

Executive Director

249-0676, director@milfordimprovementteam.org



