Deflections of a lifetime

Thursday, March 16, 2017





You know what I miss? I miss, suddenly, my Ten Years After album that I foolishly gave away many years ago.

This comes up because I went to YouTube to watch Finbar Clancy and Robbie O’Connell do, live a few years ago, “Kilkelly Ireland 1860,” and off to the side were some other suggested videos, and several were from the REAL Woodstock, not these schmucky Let’s Do It Again And Make Quick Scads O’ Bucks potato festivals, and among them were Canned Heat doing a few things and Ten Years After doing “I’m Going Home,” and it was nostalgia city.

And regret.

Do you do it? Do you give away stuff you think you don’t want – ah, I’ll never listen to that again – and then years later wonder what the heck you were thinking?

I can’t find my copy of “Trinity” because, I guess, I donated it to the library. Why? Because I figured I’d never read it again. Then, a week or so ago, I decided I wanted to. But it wasn’t here.

My wife thinks it doesn’t matter because I can get it from the library, but my answer is always, “The library isn’t open at 1 in the morning, and what if that’s when I suddenly realize I want to read it?”

And she says, “You’re never up at 1 in the morning.”

And I say, “OK, no, but I’m up at 3:30 with time to kill before heading to the pool, and I could read it then.”

“Just get it from the library,” she says.

But it’s not the same.

And the library doesn’t have a Ten Years After album or CD.

I give stuff away because I figure I have too much stuff that no one is going to want when I depart from this paltry planet. A lot of it passed to me from my father – the complete 1938 edition of The Harvard Classics, a couple of books his dad took off to World War I – that I can’t give up, but is my daughter going to want them? She knows certain things are important to me, and many of them are important to her, like my “Lord of the Rings” that I read to her twice before she was reading on her own, so that she’ll keep, but Mary Baker Eddy’s tome on Christian Science that Granddad took to the war to end all wars?

So, what if Sara doesn’t want these things? What if she doesn’t see the Harvard Classics the way I see them – as the only “heirloom” our family has? YES, it takes up scads of space and NO, I haven’t even come close to reading much of them (“Two Years Before the Mast?” Just can’t. Nine Greek dramas? Uh oh. Adam Smith’s “Wealth of Nations”? The Classics were published in 1938. Many current nations didn’t even exist.)

I worry about these things, though: books, vinyl albums (my daughter doesn’t even have a stereo, so to play the albums, she’d have to want mine), old newspaper clippings, stuff like that. Sometimes I even wake up worrying about them.

What this gives me, though, is really safe stuff to deflect the real issues my shrink wants to address, much like Donald Trump tweets out nonsense to deflect from possibly serious things like RUSSIANS SCREWING WITH OUR ELECTIONS. So instead of my addressing my real psychoses, I can deflect:

SHRINK: Have you been depressed lately?

ME: Yeah. What the heck am I gonna do with all my Miles Davis vinyl? Sara might not want it. It is NOT going to the still good shed at the Wilton Recycling Center if I can help it, and even after I’m dead, I’ll figure out some way to help it.

SHRINK: Well, perhaps, but is that something that is really bothering you or are you just trying to deflect?

ME: HOW DARE YOU! Why, I’d never do such a thing. Can you write script for medical weed?

SHRINK: Now that’s deflecting. You know I can’t do that.

ME: Well, that just seems wrong.

We all deflect, especially when it comes to dealing with things that are difficult, especially things that embarrass us, like promising REALLY TERRIFIC HEALTH CARE and, first, delivering schmugah and, second, probably not being able to even get the schmugah through Congress even though it will really, really help their 1 percenter buddies while screwing the poor, which is what the legislative process is really all about. Well, that and making sure you get re-elected.

I deflect because, deep within what passes for my soul (yeah, it’s black), I know a lot of the stuff I should talk about is pretty darn embarrassing. Worse, it’s embarrassing to ME.

Which, of course, gives me great sympathy for President Trump because I know that he knows he’s in way over his head and that it was a shock for him to discover that he can’t just call up Paul Ryan and shout, “Do what I say or you’re out on your can!” and that even though she’s a woman, Elizabeth Warren isn’t afraid of him. I’d be shocked, too, had I gotten the presidency the way he did, by giving new meaning to the phrase “Bully Pulpit.”

See? I just deflected again. Truly, I am really good at it, which is why I’m perfectly willing to tell everyone:

“Hey, anytime you’ve got a really tough problem, ask me about it. I won’t solve it, but I’ll tell you how to get people to forget that they asked you about it.”

And your response to me will be:

“Thank you, Mr. President.”

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.