Editorials

Representative seeks support for internet bill

Thursday, March 16, 2017





As the prime sponsor of a New Hampshire House bill to study high-speed access to the internet (HB 238), I invite you to view this bill at www.gencourt.state.nh.us. When you see a search box called “Find a 2017 bill,” type in HB238.

It has passed the New Hampshire House and sent to the New Hampshire Senate committee on Public and Municipal Affairs, and will likely be heard in the Senate sometime in early March.

Truly reliable and predictable access to high-speed internet would serve all of the population, including the underserved and the unserved in our state.

The time to move forward with a study is now. I do know that the Legislature has seen several bills on the topic ... ask yourself why?

I believe a fresh look at the business model and delivery methods of the present-day infrastructure for broadband needs to be examined. I submit that a fresh approach is needed – an approach that does not involve being led by for-profit telecommunications companies. The concept of the internet as a utility and not a privilege should be examined. HB 238 will explore the options.

Think about our U.S. history, and take a long look at the Rural Electrification Act of the 1930s. The overall goal then was to make electric power available to everyone. This was done by an executive order under an independent federal bureau and authorized by Congress in 1936.

If you think about that time in our country, we were coming out of the Great Depression. People were desperate for work – jobs were hard to come by. The WPA was a large part of the recovery from the Depression – it put people to work all over the country. And one of the programs it encouraged was the Rural Electrification Act. The REA undertook to provide farms and surrounding communities with electric lighting and power.

It is striking that the main goal of that program was to reach out to farms and their rural surrounds. In 1935, only about 10 percent of rural America had electric power. Without power, farmers were unable to update their equipment and facilities to modern, faster, more efficient methods. And on a personal level, people in the more countrylike areas, because of the lack of electricity, did not have access to good sanitation methods and heating equipment.

I think you can see an analogy here in that truly reliable broadband access can make a measurable difference in the lives of all our people in every corner of the state.

Even though the need for electrification was obvious, private utilities did not want to extend their lines to the less-populated regions – saying it was not profitable. And so private citizens tried to form collectives to help bring power to the underserved and unserved, but without the help of agencies that had expertise, their efforts were predictably unsuccessful. Sounds like the quest for bonding!

So I remind you of this part of our history and I ask you to think about the similarities between the distribution of electric power in the early to mid-1930s to the concept of internet access to remote areas or even to just less populated areas or even worse – to areas that are just not being served.

One could make the case that access to electric power is much more important than access to high-speed internet. I suggest that the lack of predictable internet access throughout the state is a huge drawback for our economy – to businesses, to telecommuters, to workers who are accustomed to access and will think twice about moving to a state where access is questionable, for telemedicine access and for distance learning. One could also say – well, we don’t have that kind of access in New Hampshire, so “go away.”

Write to your state representatives and to your state senators to encourage them to support HB 238.

Carol R. Roberts, Representative

District 4 – Hillsborough County

Represents Francestown, Greenville, Lyndeborough and Wilton