Letters

Letter to the Editor

Thursday, December 22, 2016





Offer for local nonprofits from Building on Hope

To the Editor:

I would like the people of our local communities to be aware of a wonderful opportunity for a worthy nonprofit.

Building on Hope is a community organization of volunteers who work with builders, architects, designers and suppliers to provide physical im­provements to facilities of charitable organizations. Over the past seven years, Building on Hope has com­pletely transformed the facilities and grounds for four charities, and we are looking for our 2018 project.

An interested nonprofit, located within 20 miles of Manchester, should write a letter of inquiry to Building on Hope explaining how a remodeled building would make a difference for them and those they serve.

The committee will read all letters received by Jan. 15, 2017, and will select the best ones to formally ap­ply for a Building on Hope "extreme makeover" in the spring of 2018.

Details and photos of our previous projects, including Easterseals N.H., Girls Inc., Opportunity Networks and the MPAL Michael Briggs Community Center can be found at www.building onhope.org. Letters can be emailed to me at kvanderbeken@easterseals nh.org.

Karen Van Der Beken

Building On Hope co-chair

Bedford