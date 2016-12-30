|
Letter to the Editor
Friday, December 30, 2016
'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit
To the Editor:
Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, for the benefit of the Open Cupboard Pantry ushered us all into the Christmas spirit.
One could not help but smile at the many hundreds of food items surrounding the Christmas tree in the theater lobby, the smell of the hot buttered popcorn, and the familiar sights and sounds of this old classic movie.
The theater erupted in joyful applause when Clarence got his wings, and afterward, theater patrons walked out into the night to be greeted by another gift: 400 luminaria candles gracing both sides of the entire length of Main Street, placed there by the Wilton Main Street association.
A very Merry Christmas season and thank-you to all!
Linda Stowe-LaDouceur
Open Cupboard Pantry
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business