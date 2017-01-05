Letters

Share appreciates support during holiday season

Thursday, January 5, 2017





To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors, staff, volunteers and clients of Share, I thank the wonderful Souhegan Valley community for their support over the past two months.

Share was able to provide holiday food and gifts to 400 families with the help of churches, schools, businesses, families and individuals who adopted families, contributed cash and gift cards, collected food and donated their time.

A special thanks to the staff at the local schools who teach our children that helping those who have less is part of a caring community. Thank you to the schools that ran food drives and collected hats, mittens and other winter wear, as well as pajamas and shoes.

Thank you to the shoppers at Shaw’s in Milford, whose cash donations provided cooked meals at Thanksgiving and nonperishables to stock our food pantry in the coming months. We are most grateful.

And to Share’s wonderful volunteers, many of whom did “double duty” the past few months, thank you. These remarkable, dedicated men and women allow Share to serve 700 families in need each year. Our volunteers bring the energy and compassion that make Share a special place.

Christine Janson

Executive Director

SHARE Outreach