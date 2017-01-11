 
Seasonal Spiral coverage welcome

Wednesday, January 11, 2017


To the Editor:

The Wilton Community Center, the Wilton Main Street Association and Local Share all wish to thank you for covering the Seasonal Spiral in the Main Street Park. It brought attention to our efforts to make the community aware of the plethora of rich assets we have in our little town.

Stasia Millett

Wilton Community Center

