|
Letters
Seasonal Spiral coverage welcome
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
To the Editor:
The Wilton Community Center, the Wilton Main Street Association and Local Share all wish to thank you for covering the Seasonal Spiral in the Main Street Park. It brought attention to our efforts to make the community aware of the plethora of rich assets we have in our little town.
Stasia Millett
Wilton Community Center
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business