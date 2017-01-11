|
Thank you for helping MMS PTO
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
To the Editor:
The PTO would like tothank the following businesses for contributing gift certificates to our first November Calendar raffle:
Giorgio’s, Manchester Monarchs, Launch Trampoline Park, Amigos Mexican Cantina, Chucksters Mini Golf, Toadstool Bookstore and Cafe, BP Gas Station, Cumberland Farms, Hampshire Hills, Hair Essentials, Tokyo Joe’s Karate Studio, AG Paintball, Texas Roadhouse, Fun Spot, Donut Fresh Express, Red Arrow, Union Street Grill, The Garden Party, County Stores, Shaws, Milano’s, Xtra Mart, Pasta Loft, Mile Away Restaurant, Fitch’s Corner Farm Stand, Blue Seal Feeds, Fischer Cats and Happy Butcher.
This was a great fundraiser that we couldn’t have done without your help.
Thank you also to the community that bought the November calendar. It was a great success for the PTO.
We will be looking forward to seeing you again at the Milford Pumpkin Festival.
Dawn Garneau,
Beth Fields, Sue Dube,
Jeanne Rocca
Milford Middle School PTO
