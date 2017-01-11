|
Letters
Winter Clothing Drive a success
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
To the Editor:
We would like to take this time to thank the community for supporting the Milford Middle School PTO and the Student Advisory Council in our 15th annual Winter Clothing Drive
We doubled the amount of clothing that we collected over last year. We were able to give Share over 500 new hats, mittens, gloves, socks and scarves. We were also able to give the Clothing Barn over 150 gently used coats, ski pants and boots.
Thank you again for making this clothing collection a great success.
Dawn Garneau,
Beth Fields, Sue Dube, Jeanne Rocca
Milford Middle School PTO
Nicole Barry
Adviser
Milford Middle School
Student Advisory Council
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business