Letters

Winter Clothing Drive a success

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Courtesy photo

The Amherst Junior Women’s Club delivered holiday baskets to 33 families this season through its Home Life Project. Enlarge



To the Editor:

We would like to take this time to thank the community for supporting the Milford Middle School PTO and the Student Advisory Council in our 15th annual Winter Clothing Drive

We doubled the amount of clothing that we collected over last year. We were able to give Share over 500 new hats, mittens, gloves, socks and scarves. We were also able to give the Clothing Barn over 150 gently used coats, ski pants and boots.

Thank you again for making this clothing collection a great success.

Dawn Garneau,

Beth Fields, Sue Dube, Jeanne Rocca

Milford Middle School PTO

Nicole Barry

Adviser

Milford Middle School

Student Advisory Council