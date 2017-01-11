Letters

‘Right to Work’ is good for NH

To the Editor:

“Right To Work” laws give employees the right to employment without being forced to pay any portion of union dues or representation.

The New Hampshire House and Senate have passed legislation in the past five years, only to have bills vetoed. Twenty-six other states have passed “Right to Work” laws, and it is time for New Hampshire to pass one, as well.

This issue is one of personal liberty and free market competition. While some argue that “Right to Work” will encourage business expansion in the state, I see the issue more importantly as one of limiting coercion. Government should not enable a union to force one to pay for something that one does not want to buy. This same destructive government attitude is seen in Obamacare’s taxation (or fines) for those who do not enroll.

I believe we should allow the market to dictate membership by attracting members with services that are desired. Forced payment of dues is a disservice to union members and encourages corruption and a lack of responsiveness.

The N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau statistics claim 9.7 percent of the workforce is union (only 3.7 percent is private union). Calls for “Right to Work” applying only to private unions strike me as patently unfair. Specifically, police and firefighters are often exempt from “Right to Work” legislation. Shouldn’t those heroic public servants have a choice as to whether they want to join the union, as well?

Let’s restore individual liberty by passing “Right to Work” for both private and public employees in 2017.

Chris Ager

Amherst