Letters

Honored to have served patients

Wednesday, January 11, 2017





To the Editor:

I am writing to inform my patients that my last day with the practice will be Feb. 22, 2017.

For the past 21 years, it has been my privilege and honor to provide care to so many women at Monadnock OBGYN. I have experienced such immense professional and personal growth as a result of these relationships.

I would also like to express my gratitude for the comradery and friendships I have developed with the physicians and staff at Monadnock OBGYN and Monadnock Community Hospital. They have been supportive and a great team to work with.

It is these personal connections that I will miss as I enter the next chapter of my professional career in southern New Hampshire. I look forward to the challenges I will face, as my new position involves developing skills and abilities that will directly benefit the level and scope of care that I am able to provide to my patients. The opportunity to become an even more rounded and experienced practitioner is an opportunity that I am excited about both personally and for the positive impact it will have for those I care for.

My heartfelt thanks go out to so many who have touched my life by trusting in my abilities as a nurse practitioner and sharing their stories. I thank you for the powerful impact you have had on my life.

Heather L. Arel

MSN, APRN

Milford

Monadnock OBGYN

Peterborough