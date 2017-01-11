Home Life Project support appreciated<

Letters

Wednesday, January 11, 2017





To the Editor:

On behalf of the Amherst Junior Women’s Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported the Home Life Project this year. With your help, we delivered abundant holiday baskets to 33 families.

Mother Nature was not particularly kind on delivery day, but that didn’t stop the baskets from reaching their recipients.

This is a wonderful collaborative effort between the AJWC, Lions Club, Amherst Fire Department, Girl Scouts, Share, local organizations and many individuals. We couldn’t have done it without your help!

Lisa Caulton

Home Life chair

AJWC