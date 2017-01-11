|
Letters
Home Life Project support appreciated<
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Amherst Junior Women’s Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported the Home Life Project this year. With your help, we delivered abundant holiday baskets to 33 families.
Mother Nature was not particularly kind on delivery day, but that didn’t stop the baskets from reaching their recipients.
This is a wonderful collaborative effort between the AJWC, Lions Club, Amherst Fire Department, Girl Scouts, Share, local organizations and many individuals. We couldn’t have done it without your help!
Lisa Caulton
Home Life chair
AJWC
