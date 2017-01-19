Letters

Letters to the Editor

Thursday, January 19, 2017





Reps must make certain there are no guns in schools

To the Editor:

Although it is, of course, impossible for any legislation to totally guaran­tee public safety, it makes absolutely no sense to make it lawful and simple for individuals to enter into a school with a weapon. Although a posted speed limit on a highway does not stop an occasional individual from speeding, imagine if there were no speed limits!

There is a real likelihood that a mentally unbalanced individual or one who has a grudge against a student or teacher can purchase a gun at a gun show by simply showing a driver's license, put that loaded weapon in his/her pocket, and legally walk into a New Hampshire school and begin shooting. As we must all be aware, even this trivial requirement of demonstrating age and residency is often overlooked by individual non-licensed sellers at gun shows. Let Sandy Hook Elementary School be our example for the damage that can be done.

As for the argument that a "good guy with a gun is the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun," can you imagine a shootout in an elementary school cafeteria filled with children and with a half dozen people shoot­ing at each other? Our police are trained in the use of weapons, but any citizen can purchase a handgun (any other argument to the contrary notwithstanding, the sole purpose of a handgun is to kill another human being) with absolutely no training or even licensing.

We can't drive a car until we've demonstrated a level of competence in driving. How is it that driving competence is required to operate a motor vehicle, yet the use of a deadly weapon requires nothing but proof of citizenship and age?

I'm certain that I speak not only for parents and grandparents of school-age children but also for the majority of the residents of New Hampshire who will be eternally grateful to those representatives who take action, whether politically cor­rect or not, to prevent a catastrophe resulting from someone carrying a concealed weapon in a school. For the sake of our children, our repre­sentatives must make certain that NO GUNS, excepting those carried by our trained police force, are allowed in a school.

Harry Standel

Milford

Milford rep at Statehouse hopes to be 'a voice for you'

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter from the Statehouse after completing week two of the 2017 legislative session. As your state representative, it is my goal to provide you with timely updates on what's happening in Concord. I've heard from so many of you about how challenging it is to follow the activity at the Statehouse, and to understand how certain state policy decisions may impact us here in Milford.

Last week, I began to publish a "State House Weekly Update" for you. This is available on my website, www.joelle4milford.com, as well as my Facebook page, www.facebook. com/joelle4milford). My goal with the "State House Weekly Report" is to provide you with highlights of the past week's actions, as well as alert you to upcoming hearings and/or potential votes.

In addition, I will provide you with links to key information and make it easy for you to contact me and your other legislators.

I encourage you to reach out to me and let me know how you feel about key bills and issues. As your state rep, I will be a voice for you, a vote for Milford.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Joelle Martin

State representative

Milford

Lend support to Souhegan Valley Dollars for Scholars

To The Editor:

Souhegan Valley Dollars for Schol­ars recently held its annual Phone-A-Thon at Milford High School.

Scholarship recipients who were home on college break collaborated with current Milford High School National Honor Society students to make phone calls and mail letters re­questing support for our scholarship program.

Dr. Brad Craven, Mrs. Diane Smith and Mrs. Jennifer Rhys, of Milford High School, the Milford SAU, the Brookline Post Office and Neil Stone, of Neil Stone's Karate Academy in Brookline, were all instrumental in making this fundraising event possi­ble, and their support for our organi­zation is greatly appreciated.

Souhegan Valley Dollars for Schol­ars is a nonprofit organization that has been awarding college scholar­ships to Milford students for over 50 years. Last year, we awarded 99 schol­arships totaling just over $100,000 to graduating high school seniors and continuing college students from Milford. Scholarship recipients are required to give back by volunteer­ing service hours to help raise funds for this organization in order to be considered for receiving additional scholarships while in college.

Please consider supporting these students by making a tax-deductible donation; 100 percent of your donation will go directly into scholarship aid.

If you did not previ­ously receive a phone call or letter requesting your support, but would like to help, please mail your contribution to Dollars for Scholars at P.O. Box 713, Milford, NH 03055. Thank you for supporting Souhegan Valley Dollars for Scholars!

Jennifer Murray

Souhegan Valley Dollars for Scholars

2017 Volunteer Phone-A-Thon Chairperson

Public television is seeking life stories

To the Editor:

I had the pleasure of meeting Carla and Shuy­ler from New Hampshire Public Television, who are looking to come to Milford this spring to interview people and ask about life stories.

I'm not sure where they will be conducting their interviews, but I offered to collect names, address­es and phone numbers and stories, and then forward the information to them.

Please send all that information to me:

Lisa Griffiths

The Livermore House (The Community House)

5 Union St.

Milford, NH 03055

Dave Alcox is also col­lecting names and stories, and I believe he has a Facebook page to get fur­ther information to him.

Please send your infor­mation to me right away, as I will be contacting them at the end of Febru­ary.

If you no longer live here, I'm sure they will be happy to read your story.

Lisa Griffiths

Milford