Thanks for helping with Daddy Daughter Dance

Thursday, February 23, 2017





To the Editor:

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Milford Recreation Department held its eighth annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Milford Town Hall. We had over 350 people join us for our event.

The Recreation Department wants to give a big thank you to Toyland for their donation for our raffle prizes, David Alcox being our DJ and our great volunteers. This event couldn’t have been possible without our sponsors and volunteers.

Thank you.

Photos of the event will be posted on Facebook. “Friend” Milford Recreation today!

John Kohlmorgen

Recreation program coordinator

Town of Milford