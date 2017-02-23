Letters

Support Terri Behm for Amherst School Board

Thursday, February 23, 2017





To the Editor:

Is there a person you know who always goes above and beyond in everything they choose to put their time and talent towards?

Someone you would call if you needed something done, and done well? Who makes multitasking look so easy? Someone whose word you could trust because you know it is well researched?

I do, and that someone is Terri Behm.

I met Terri a number of years ago, but have gotten to know her well in the past couple of years since our board appointed her to Souhegan’s Community Council. I served with Terri on the council and have come to know her as passionate, open-minded, articulate and thoughtful in this role. I have respected Terri’s contribution to the council, and have enjoyed serving with her. I have also come to admire the many other roles Terri has filled in our community.

Terri’s dedication to education, in particular, is evident. Aside from her role on Community Council, Terri has been an avid supporter of education in so many ways. Terri was key in bringing the STEAM program – Destination Imagination – back to Amherst three years ago. She continues to support the DI program as the town coordinator and as a team manager. She is also part of an organization that manages STEM resources at the middle school, which led to the first Adult Makerspace Area in a public school of its kind this past year. She has served on the PTA board, as well as chaired PTA-sponsored events such as Clark/Wilkins/AMS read-a-thons and PTA fairs.