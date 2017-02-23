Thank you from Historical Society  </

Letters

To the Editor:

The Milford Historical Society has a very long list of people and businesses to thank for helping make 2016 a successful year.

First and foremost, thanks are due to all of our very active volunteers, who spend countless hours working at events, on repairs, digitizing photos, accessioning donations, researching deeds, attending meetings and so many other things. We are fortunate to have so many active and willing volunteers.

We are also fortunate to have a society president, David Palance, who is 100 percent dedicated to the society and is the first one to roll up his sleeves and pitch in. He is willing to try new things and has a gift for drawing new volunteers in. He is an inspiration.

Thank you to the following businesses that are the reason for the successful sale of our 2017 fundraising calendar:

• Hayward’s Trading Post.

• Hometown Insurance.

• The Frame Depot.

• Union Coffee Co.

• J.M. Princewell.

• Consigning for Good.

• The Toadstool Bookshop.

• The Bookside Cafe.

• The Wadleigh Library.

• Kimberly’s Creative Hair Design.

Thank you to our membership, which continues to grow.

Thank you to The Milford Cabinet for publishing so many articles and pictures as we change and develop the the Carey House Museum.

Thank you to all the good people of the area who have attended our events and made them such successes. The most enjoyable new event was the well-attended Eye-Spy Scavenger Hunt we held during the Pumpkin Festival.

We are working very hard to make the Carey House Museum a place people want to visit again and again, and to keep the public aware of all the good things that the Milford Historical Society provides for our community. “Amazing” is a very overused word, but there seems to be no other adjective to adequately describe what has been accomplished by this all-volunteer organization.

Charlie Annand and Adrienne Schelberg

Publicity

Milford Historical Society