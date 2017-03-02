Letters

It is important to attend your local Town Meeting

Thursday, March 2, 2017





To the Editor:

The public hearing that was held on Feb. 10 was well attended. For those of you who were there, thank you. For those of you who were at the “Skate Night” at FRES, thank you. You were where you needed to be.

The budget, the collective bargaining agreement and the warrant article to add funds to the Building and Roadway Capital Reserve were discussed. The Budget Committee, after hearing from the public, upheld their original votes on all the warrant articles and recommended each one. That was a great first step.

The final step will be at the Town Meeting on Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria at WLC. This is the most important step because this will be where changes, if any, are made to the warrant articles.

Each warrant article is voted on by those who are in attendance. Only those present may cast a vote; this is why it is important for all informed residents to attend this meeting. Other than those who were required to be at last year’s meeting, fewer than 30 people made the decisions on the educational future of the children in our school district. For those of you who have younger children, the National Honor Society at WLC will be available to help out.

This is an extremely important event in the life of our towns, and I encourage all of you to become informed on the issues and vote. Information is on the school district’s website at www.sau63.org under the Budget/District Mtg. tab.

Please feel free to contact me at any time if you have a question or concern. My email address is b.lane@sau63.org; my phone number is 654-8080. I look forward to a great meeting.

Bryan K. Lane

Superintendent

SAU 63



