Letters
Stone Bridge safety questioned
Thursday, March 2, 2017
To the Editor:
In regard to the treacherous walking conditions on the Stone Bridge, for the safety of all, please find a way to alleviate the dangerous problem.
Many people who need the assistance of a cane or walker need a clear path to the post office or Rite Aid, and everyone who uses the bridge has a right to walk in safety.
Jerrie Rollins
Milford
