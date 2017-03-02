Letters

Stone Bridge safety questioned

Thursday, March 2, 2017





To the Editor:

In regard to the treacherous walking conditions on the Stone Bridge, for the safety of all, please find a way to alleviate the dangerous problem.

Many people who need the assistance of a cane or walker need a clear path to the post office or Rite Aid, and everyone who uses the bridge has a right to walk in safety.

Jerrie Rollins

Milford



