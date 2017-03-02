|
Kudos to Wilton Community Center
Thursday, March 2, 2017
To the Editor:
I recently attended a forum at High Mowing School on Abbot Hill Road in Wilton. The event was sponsored by the Wilton Community Center ... kudos to this group!
The event was very well attended, and attracted people of all ages. From the opening remarks to the wrapup, the members of the WCC handled the event in a professional, efficient and friendly manner.
The speakers, John Greabe, professor of constitutional law at UNH, and David Alcox, award-winning AP teacher at Milford High – along with members of his We the People team – were well informed and engaged the audience with their interactive style.
From the wildly successful teddy bear parade to community dinners to the luminaries on Main Street and the outreach at Edgewater, the WCC is doing great things for all ages.
Their page on Wilton’s town website (www.wiltonnh.gov/community-center) says their mission is “to create community enrichment through cultural, educational, recreational and social opportunities by developing and supporting new and on-going programs and activities for people of all ages in Wilton NH and surrounding towns.”
Carol R. Roberts
Wilton
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business