Letters

Kudos to Wilton Community Center

Thursday, March 2, 2017





To the Editor:

I recently attended a forum at High Mowing School on Abbot Hill Road in Wilton. The event was sponsored by the Wilton Community Center ... kudos to this group!

The event was very well attended, and attracted people of all ages. From the opening remarks to the wrapup, the members of the WCC handled the event in a professional, efficient and friendly manner.

The speakers, John Greabe, professor of constitutional law at UNH, and David Alcox, award-winning AP teacher at Milford High – along with members of his We the People team – were well informed and engaged the audience with their interactive style.

From the wildly successful teddy bear parade to community dinners to the luminaries on Main Street and the outreach at Edgewater, the WCC is doing great things for all ages.

Their page on Wilton’s town website (www.wiltonnh.gov/community-center) says their mission is “to create community enrichment through cultural, educational, recreational and social opportunities by developing and supporting new and on-going programs and activities for people of all ages in Wilton NH and surrounding towns.”

Carol R. Roberts

Wilton