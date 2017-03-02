Letters

Support Behm for School Board

Thursday, March 2, 2017





To the Editor:

Terri Behm is a fireball of energy and compassion, and she gets things done.

I have known Terri for several years through our church, the Congregational Church of Amherst, and I have seen this energy and compassion firsthand.

Terri is passionate about helping others. She and her husband, Ken, and daughter, Bella, jumped right in from the moment they joined the church. She is always looking for ways to serve, whether it is working at our bimonthly community suppers, serving as chair of the World Service team or delivering gifts to the children at Anne-Marie House. She was instrumental in pairing our church with the Milford End 68 Hours of Hunger chapter. She now organizes groups from the church every month to help pack food so local schoolchildren don’t go hungry over the weekend.

Terri doesn’t wait to be asked to do things – she proactively looks for ways to improve people’s lives and is very creative in her solutions. These traits serve her very well in all aspects of her life – whether in her family life, in her career, as a member of various school organizations, in her work with Destination Imagination, Makerspace or the myriad other volunteer organizations she has been involved with.

It is evident that Terri cares deeply about our children and our schools. She currently serves on the Amherst School District Ways & Means Committee and the Souhegan High School Community Council, and has been heavily involved in the PTA. I believe these experiences have provided her with a strong working knowledge of our schools, both K-8 and 9-12.

I know Terri will bring her energy, dedication and passion to her position as an Amherst School Board member. Please join me in supporting Terri Behm on March 14 for a seat on the Amherst School Board.

Nancy Protzmann

Amherst