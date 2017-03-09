|
Fournier seeks support for Board of Selectman
Thursday, March 9, 2017
To the Editor:
My name is Suzanne Fournier, and I want to serve on the Milford Board of Selectmen.
I envision a BOS that:
• Is as transparent with the public as possible, truthful, and that always treats everyone fairly.
• Spends the residents’ money as approved by voters, rejecting temptation to spend money otherwise.
• Prioritizes the town’s needs, and works to fulfill those needs, such as having well-kept buildings (i.e., library and all the others), sidewalks, roads, bridges, parks and playgrounds.
• Cooperates with the School District for quality education within well-kept school buildings.
• Values highly the people who work for the town, supporting them as they support the residents.
• Provides all departments with the funding, tools and equipment necessary for efficiency of their work.
• Supports the character of Milford with low-cost social events like the summer band concerts, parades and the Pumpkin Festival, and lets the voters decide on other non-necessities they may be willing to fund.
• Considers policies that help to manage the population growth of Milford with a focus on quality of life of residents.
• Recognizes the importance of caring for the natural environment that gives back to the people in multiple ways: open space for outdoor recreation, clean air, clean water and wildlife.
I may be best known for working on environmental issues, but there is much more to me. I’ve served on the Board of the Friends of Wadleigh Memorial Library; on a town committee to clean up the Fletcher Paint Site, and managed a summer project to improve the rail trail for hiking that involved 50 volunteers.
I’m ready to serve on the BOS, and with your vote, I will. Thank you.
Suzanne Fournier
Milford
