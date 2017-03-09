Letters

Seeking support for school board

Thursday, March 9, 2017





To the Editor:

On March 14, the residents of Milford have very important town election for elected officials, operating budgets, bonds and warrant articles affecting our community. I ask you to consider voting for me to represent you on the Milford School Board.

As a long-serving member and current chairman of the School Budget Advisory Committee, I have gained invaluable insight into the challenges and operations of our Milford schools. My demonstrated ability to work with varying perspectives in a respectful manner with the focus on providing the best educational opportunity to our children the taxpayers can afford is the hallmark of my candidacy.

As a father of two daughters who are products of the Milford school system, I have continually advocated for quality educational opportunities while gaining efficiencies in all areas possible. Consistently advocating for financial and operational transparency so residents and taxpayer can easily access materials fostering active engagement and participation in the process of governance.

My proven ability to understand current and historic Milford school issues, listen to and examine all sides, in addition to my strong knowledge and experience with the budgetary process, and ability to take a pragmatic approach to selecting the best choice, provides an excellent basis for being able to rapidly transition into an effective School Board member.

Thank you for your consideration and hopefully your vote!

Rick Wood

Milford

Drew and Siegrist for Milford seats

To the Editor:

There are two open Milford School Board seats on the ballot this year. Please join me in supporting Kevin Drew and Jenni Siegrist for these two open seats.

Kevin Drew has been on the board for six years, and he has done a great job the entire time. He has worked on many subcommittees in the background, providing leadership on many topics. He has thoughtfully balanced the trade-offs between the desire to keep taxes low while providing a quality education for our students. Kevin is an advocate for full-day kindergarten, which potentially will be started next year on a trial basis. He has made a solid contribution to the board and to the community, and he is worthy of re-election. Kevin has been the vice chair of the board for four years, and would be an excellent choice for chair next year.

Jenni Siegrist has been on the School District Budget Committee for the past two years, where she has learned the intricacies of the budget. She has been an active participant on the committee by providing helpful suggestions about how to do things differently to be more cost effective. Jenni is a mother with two younger children in the district, so she will bring some needed diversity to the board to address issues from a different perspective. She has attended many School Board meetings in the past two years, and has provided insightful commentary on many topics, so she is up to speed on everything and will be able to be a productive member right from the start.

Please vote at the middle school on Tuesday, March 14, and please vote for Kevin Drew and Jenni Siegrist for School Board.

Paul Dargie

Milford