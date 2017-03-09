Letters

Roberge announces candidacy for board

Thursday, March 9, 2017





To the Editor:

Today, I am writing to you to announce my candidacy for the Mont Vernon Board of Selectmen.

My family and I have been fortunate enough to call Mont Vernon our home for the past 22 years. Throughout our time here, we have come to learn just how wonderful this community truly is. My husband, Steve, and I consider ourselves fortunate to have been able to raise and educate our two children, Stephen and Jessica, here.

Happily, my involvement in the town started almost as soon as my residency. From 1998 to present, I have been able to serve on the board of the Mont Vernon Co-op Kindergarten, Recreation Department, PTA (eight years, three as president), School Budget Committees, Town Budget Committees, seven years on the Mont Vernon School Board (five as board chairperson), deputy tax collector, trustee of the trust funds, as well as numerous other committees. I have been vested in the town of Mont Vernon since the day I moved here. I have continued this commitment through today, and hopefully will be able to long into the future.

All of these experiences serving this community have taught me not only when to present my own ideas, but also take input from other members of our community. My continued willingness to ask questions, as well as experience with, and an understanding of, the budget, has aided in my participation at town and School District meetings. I believe these experiences have prepared me for the responsibility of working collaboratively while serving on the Mont Vernon Board of Selectmen.

Please consider casting your vote for me on Tuesday, March 14 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.), so I can continue to serve the community in order to improve the future of Mont Vernon. My 20-plus years of public service and community involvement make me the ideal candidate for the Mont Vernon Board of Selectmen. I would be honored to have the opportunity to continue to work on assuring that Mont Vernon is one of the best towns in New Hampshire to live, raise your family and retire in!

Thank you for your time and consideration. Please come out to vote.

Kim Roberge

Mont Vernon